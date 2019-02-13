HARTVILLE Village Council voted unanimously Feb. 5 to place a place a 0.5 percent income tax levy on the May 7 special election ballot, one day before the Feb. 6 filing deadline for candidates and issues.

This follows the defeat of a 1.5 percent income tax levy in November, 2018 that was estimated to have raised $300,000 annually was to be used specifically for road repairs and the construction of a new police station.

Ballot language for the 0.5 percent increase states that it is to be used “for the purpose of generating additional revenue,” and does not include the specific earmarks for roads and the police station.

Councilman and finance committee member Jim Sullivan said the proposed income tax was discussed at length in the most recent finance committee meeting Jan. 22. Sullivan said formation of a citizens’ action committee for the income tax is still under way.

In December, Council tabled a resolution to eliminate an income tax credit for those who live in the village and work elsewhere. Elimination of the tax credit was proposed in response to the failed levy attempt.

Council opted instead to place the 0.5 percent increase on the May ballot, minus the specific earmarks for roads and the police station. Sullivan, however, did note that the income tax elimination could still take place if the second income tax increase fails, calling the village roads and need for a police station a dire situation.

Other actions

Council also amended a village ordinance to confirm that users of the village sanitary sewer system located the village pay a surcharge; tabled a resolution to enter into an agreement with Varney, Fink and Associates to act as village fiscal officer in order to further discuss the rate of compensation reflected in the agreement; and announced a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 19 pm on a zoning change request for a golf course property at 428 E. Maple St. from agricultural to light industrial.