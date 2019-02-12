LAKE TWP. During its regular meeting on Feb. 11, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved the purchase of 1,750 tons of road salt. The road salt would be purchased from Cargill through The University of Akron CUE Cooperative Purchasing program at $79.82 per ton.

Trustee Steve Miller said buying the salt will bring the township’s stock up to the levels of last fall.

Trustee John Arnold said the township purchased from another source last fall because of time limits for getting salt delivered.

“That was our contract price last fall but they (Cargill) were taking care of other orders ahead of us," he said.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills as of Feb. 11 in the amount of $111,098.

- Authorized a contract with DRS Services for the conveying of the latest purchase of salt (1,750 tons). Conveying services will be charged at $3.75 per ton.

- Approved $28 per person for those in the administrative staff, elected officials, road superintendent and zoning board members who want to attend the Stark County Regional Planning Commission annual dinner meeting at Skyland Pines Rustic Lodge on March 20, 2019.

- Went into executive session to discuss employment matters with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Township Hall