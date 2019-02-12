JACKSON TWP. This year’s annual Jackson School for the Arts (JSA) All District Arts Extravaganza will offer more steel drum bands, more silent auction baskets and more theatrical involvement than in previous events.

The theme this is year is Lights, Camera, Action and is scheduled for 5 to 10:30 p.m., Feb. 23. It’s the 13th annual community arts showcase hosted by Jackson High School. It will feature live performance artists, paintings, dance, dramatic literature and the Meraki Gallery Goddess Show, Tell Tale Heart exhibit. Admission is free.

Susan Gardner, the district's arts consultant and program director, said she believes this will be the biggest show yet.

“We will be revealing a giant lion puppet named Aslan from the production of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe,” Gardner said. “The puppet takes three high school students to operate and it is close to eight feet tall. Plus, we’ll have three jazz bands from the high school playing and the eighth-grade band will be playing this year.”

Student dancers, singers, musicians and actors will present live performances throughout the evening. Student artwork by fine artists and photographers will be on display, including a new exhibit in The Meraki Gallery.

The silent auction will present more than 140 unique and valuable gift baskets for bidding. This year’s live auction features more than 17 baskets including a Pro Football Hall of Fame package with tickets to the game, the concert and the parade. There is also a private dining package where the executive chef from Gervasi will come to the winner’s home to prepare a meal.

“We are doing something new this year in the live auction. We are offering a surprise guest role in our next fall production and musical along with free tickets to the show,” Gardner said. “This event is a community event that takes the cooperation of the JSA teaching team, Jackson Local administration, students, parents and the Jackson Township community. We have many community members volunteer to help at the event every year and we couldn’t do it without all of them."

Theater teacher Hannah Rissler said the theatrer group will be presenting an act from this year’s spring production.

“We are excited about revealing our mechanical lion puppet that the students from the production team has built for our spring production,” Rissler said.

Another new item will be the gift card boards. There are two boards filled with gift cards from local restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and more.

“Our team of parents and teachers who are producing the event are the hardest working group I’ve worked with. The parents donated all of the cards on the gift card boards,” Gardner said. “I think it will be the biggest show yet.”

The Jackson School for the Arts (JSA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing a highly specialized art program within Jackson High School. Established in 2001, JSA provides students with curriculum, activities, student organizations and mentoring that support personal and professional development, creativity, academic achievement and a high level of skill in practice. JSA provides advanced coursework including Advanced Placement (AP) and College Credit Plus (CCP) courses, as well as real-world Art Experiences, art practice, performance and competition experience. In 2017, JSA launched The Meraki Gallery, a student-run exhibit space within Jackson High School.

For more information, contact Susan Gardner at 330-837-3501 or visit www.JSAJackson.org.