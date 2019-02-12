MASSILLON The annual Celebration of Art opened at the Massillon Museum of Art with a reception on Feb. 3. Hundreds of attendees from around western Stark County came out to enjoy the many artworks in the show. Students from 23 local elementary, middle, intermediate and high schools participated in the show this year. Artworks will be exhibited at the museum through March 18.

Teachers from the schools are asked to select up to 20 pieces of art made by students in their art classes for exhibit. Jackson Local Schools have works from the elementary, middle and high schools included in the show. The artworks include acrylic, pencil and ceramic.

Megan Fitze, outreach and education manager, said this is the first year the show has exhibited photography and collaborative pieces.

“This year, we have 240 pieces of the highest caliber work which we always have in this show,” said Fitze. “It’s the biggest show with the most schools we’ve had. In addition to individual works of art from students, we have several pieces that were done in collaboration with multiple schools and multiple students.”

The museum had a line of people waiting to get in to the gallery for the opening reception. Inside the gallery, students, parents and grandparents were enjoying the exhibit and taking photos of the artists next to their work. Refreshments were served, there was a hot wax demonstration, a harpist playing music and the 16th Street Singers performed in the main gallery.

In addition to Jackson Local, other schools include Fairless, Massillon, Perry, Northwest, St. Mary’s School and Tuslaw among others.

“Thanks to some generous donors, each student in the show is going to receive a free membership to the Massillon Museum this year. We are glad to be a part of a community that supports the arts and we are proud of the exhibit we put together for the students this year,” Fitz said.