If you're seeking a romantic night away or a quick staycation, the Stark County area is full of options.

According to data from vacation rental site AirBnB, hosts in Ohio earned a combined $50,000 in supplemental income and welcomed about 46,000 guests in 2018. In Stark County, hosts on the website welcomed 4,000 guests last year.

We talked with the proprietors of three local vacation rentals who offer folks a home away from home.

High-end history

The apartment above the former Peter Shear's in downtown Canton is designed to take visitors back in time.

The 4,000-square-foot space, which includes 2,000 square feet of entertainment area, was originally built in the 1870s. It has been restored to reflect that era's opulence.

"Pictures don't do it justice," said Patrick Huth, who owns the building, which also houses H2 Huth & Harris Wine Merchants and Salumeria di Torre Italian Deli & Market, with wife, Whitney Harris.

The apartment was originally restored in the 1990s to be as historically accurate as possible. The previous owner, Harris' uncle, installed dual gas and electric lights and wood stoves (which actually run on gas) for heating.

The uncle never moved in. And the apartment sat unused until the couple purchased the building in 2017.

The apartment boasts two bathrooms, a living room, bedroom, formal dining room, study, kitchen and sun room. The top floor is dedicate to entertainment, with a 19th-century pool table.

"It's pretty amazing ... It's actually quite stunning to see that kind of thing. You don't expect it to be there and it's not where you'd consider an, I'd say, upscale apartment or rental to be."



The space, listed for $290 per night on AirBnB, has hosted everything from surprise birthday parties to restaurant guests who didn't want to make the trek home to those attending shows at the nearby Palace Theatre, Huth said.

It's proximity to the Pro Football Hall of Fame means that it's always occupied during enshrinement festivities.

The apartment tends to attract guests interested in history and architecture, many of whom own old homes themselves, Huth said.

"It's not just a place to stay, it's more an experience," he said.

Find details at bit.ly/2I1vaGA.

Disconnect and reconnect

Ryann Wells knows the importance of unwinding.

Wells is the proprietor of Riverside Hideout, a shipping container tiny house in Dover. She's also a nurse practitioner at Community Hospice.

"Doing that job, I've learned that life is short and we need to take time to disconnect and reconnect," she said. "Self care is a big thing for me, so I put out kind of a self care model. There's no Wi-Fi, there's no internet, no TV. Some cellphone carriers are not great out there."

"I want people to just be together and have fun," she added.

Wells and her family own the Riverside Hideout property and live nearby.

She brainstormed the idea of a tiny house retreat with her co-workers. She and the family took the plunge last year, breaking ground on May 1 and opening for guests in late October. The house has been popular, with guests booked nearly every day.

Rather than the barn-style tiny house rentals popular in nearby Amish Country, Wells opted for a shipping container she purchased on Craigslist.

"You can you can buy anything on Craigslist," she laughed.

The family renovated with handcrafted furniture and plenty of thrifted and re-purposed items. The cozy, comfortable rental has space for four guests. Wells is in the process of finishing an outdoor deck and fire pit. The space is dog friendly.

"I just wanted something that was very, very different," she said.

Riverside Hideout is located near the Tuscarawas River -- guests have a view from the house -- and near towpath trails. Guests also can visit the nearby canoe livery, go hiking or take a short trip to the nearby Lockport Brewery. Weekend guests get a ticket for a free drink, she said.

Lots of guests bring food and other supplies and just spend the weekend enjoying each other's company.

"They've found it to be a retreat," she said. "That's definitely my goal."

The house books for $89 per night on AirBnB. Details at riversidehideout.com



Bed and brew

When Amanda and Andy Conrad would travel to a new brewery, they'd face a dilemma.

The couple, who own and operate Sandy Springs Brewing Co. in Minerva, wanted to try new beers and explore new towns, but didn't want to drink and drive, so they'd look for a place to stay overnight.

"It was hard to find places in these small towns to stay," Amanda Conrad said.

The Conrads, alongside friends Ross and Renae Blair, are addressing that problem at their own brewery.

They just opened the Brewer's Quarters. The vacation rental, in an adjacent building in downtown Minerva, is a studio apartment perfect for the beer enthusiast.

The Conrads and Blairs gutted the space. They found plenty to get excited about, like original brick facade dating back to the 1880s and a painted wall advertising what was once a nearby hotel.

"It's such a beautiful space," Amanda Conrad said.

The space is "industrial chic."

"We tried to stay true to the building, it's history. We tried to incorporate the brewery. It's a brewery-themed brewer's quarters," she said.

The space sleeps five and features a full kitchen and digital rain shower with body jets. Guests can select a mini keg of Sandy Springs beer for the room, which is available on tap through a kegerator. They'll also get plenty of brewery swag.

Other touches include soap made with Sandy Springs beer -- "It smells amazing," Conrad said -- and fresh pure water in beer cans.

"Basically all you have to do is bring the clothes on your back," Conrad said. "We try to have every amenity we could think of to make it an upscale stay for sure."



The owners are working to open a second rental, a three-bedroom apartment, next door.

The space rents on AirBnB for $199 per night. For details, see sandyspringsbrewery.com.

