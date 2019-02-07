AKRON Two area residents have been named to the Ronald McDonald House Akron board.

Kristin Susick of Lake Township has been named vice president and Jeananne Chadsey of Green is a new trustee on the board.

The board officers also include Janis Worley of Hudson, president; Kim McFarlane of Munroe Falls, treasurer; and Trey Bennett of Peninsula, secretary. Other trustees are Harun Rashid of Hudson and Sharri Roper of Bath.

The Ronald McDonald House Akron provides a place for parents to stay while their children are undergoing treatment at local medical facilities.