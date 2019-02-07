Whine, cheese and chocolate

At Akron Civic Theatre’s Wine, Cheese & Chocolate, Darling. participants will celebrate life’s little pleasures on Feb. 9. The event is a unique and immersive tasting event and showcases 45 different wines, both domestic and international. Patrons will enjoy wines from dry to sweet, white to red, champagne to port and new trendy wines. The wines will be paired with cheeses and chocolates. The event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S Main St., Akron. Visit www.akroncivic.com for more information or to purchase tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the theatre.

Enjoy the outdoors

The Summit County Metro Parks is offering ice skating, skiing, tobogganing and more. Learn how winter recreation helped to shape many of the Metro Parks while hiking with a naturalist from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11. The hike will be held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Musical duo

Two good friends and international superstars - tenor Lawrence Brownlee and bass-baritone Eric Owens - will range from traditional spirituals and gospel favorites to opera and American popular songs for their Tuesday Musical duo concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 189 Hill St. Audience members can learn more about the program at 6:30 p.m. during the Concert Conversation with Brownlee and Owens. Tickets are $25, $40, $45 and free for all students of any age. Tickets are available in advance at www.tuesdaymusical.org or by calling 330-761-3460, and at the door that evening.