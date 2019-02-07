Feb. 8

- Free Tax Preparation will be available from AARP Foundation Ta-Aide Program at Lake Branch Library, 565 Market Ave. SW, on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 8. IRS certified volunteers are ready to help at this location as well as various places throughout Stark County. Bring last year's return(s), Social Security cards for yourself and all dependents, photo ID and a check if you want to direct deposit of any refund. Also bring information related to any income. Although geared for those 50 and older, the program is open to other lower income individuals and families. There is no fee and AARP membership is not required. No complex returns; rental income, no more than five stock sales, etc.

0 The Akron Chapter of Public Relations of America will present Working with the Media panel discussion beginning at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at The Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. The luncheon program is open to the public and helpful to anyone seeking to learn effective ways to get their organization’s message out to a wider audience. The cost is $25 for PRSA members; $20 for Early Bird reservations; $30 for nonmembers; and $15 for students. Reservations are required by Feb. 8 and may be made online at by contacting Lianne Fowler, PRSA Chapter Administrator, at 330-780-5175 or email: akronprsa@gmail.com. More information is available on the PRSA website www.akronprsa.org.

Feb. 9

- Learn about cross country ski equipment, basic technique, and safety then practice in the snow around Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. The program is for ages 12 and up and the cost is$12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only please. The program is weather dependent and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program in the case of a cancellation. Register at https://reservations.starkparks.com/program/1289.

Feb. 12

- The Springfield Township Woman's Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Springfield Senior Center. Speaker for the evening will be Young Elementary Principal Jenny Ganzer. Plans are underway for celebrating the club's 50th year. Visit the club’s Facebook page or visit mystwc.com for more information.

- The community is invited to join students, faculty and staff for speaker Bobby Hamlet who will discuss “The Dream: 50 plus Years Later,” at Stark State College. Hamlet is a Stark State alumnus and past president of the student group Heads Up. He will reflect on the civil rights movement given today’s political climate and social unrest. His talk will be at10 a.m., and will be held in room M101 in the Business and Entrepreneurial Center at Stark State, 6200 Frank Ave. NW.

Feb. 15

- The Cleveland Clinic Akron General will hold a free casual one-mile “Healthy Strides” indoor walk at the Health and Wellness Centers in Green at noon. The walk will be preceded by a brief informative talk by Akron General physicians and caregivers. Registration not required. Meet at front entrance to the facility located at 1940 Town Park Blvd.

Feb. 16

- Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Road, is hosting a Valentine's Swiss Steak Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children between the ages of 4 and 12. The dinner includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, bread, homemade dessert and beverage. Carry-out is available.

- At 11 a.m., children from Pre-K to grade 6 are invited to attend a Pirate and Mermaid Tea Party at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Kids will enjoy a swashbuckling tea party with their favorite adult. If you wish, come dressed as a pirate or mermaid. Participants will make a craft, hear a story and have tea party refreshments. Bring your favorite tea cup. We will also have special guests from Hoover High School’s musical The Little Mermaid! The program is free. To register call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Feb. 17

- Take a guided 2-mile lantern hike at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn about the history of the area and experience the beauty of nature at night. Lanterns will be provided Meet near the Nature Center, 13480 Congress Lake Avenue.

Feb. 18

