Feb. 8

- Mercy Health Center of Jackson, 7337 Caritas Cir. NW, will be holding a health fair, open to the community, from 7 to 11 a.m. This health fair will include a variety of very low-cost blood testing, additional free screenings, give-a-ways and more. No appointment necessary. Health fair participants can purchase a base package of blood screenings for $15.

Feb. 9

- Learn about cross country ski equipment, basic technique, and safety then practice in the snow around Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. The program is for ages 12 and up and the cost is $12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only please. The program is weather dependent and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program in the case of a cancellation. Register at https://reservations.starkparks.com/program/1289.

- The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is hosting Paint Like Picasso any time between 2 and 4 p.m. Paint while exploring Picasso’s Rose Period and creating hearts. All supplies provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The program is free and open to the public with no registration required. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Feb. 11

- Mercy Medical Center is holding a free Stop the Bleed Class to the community from 9 to 11 a.m. in the hospital’s Mercy Hall Auditorium, 1320 Mercy Drive NW. The class trains bystanders to help in a bleeding emergency until professionals arrive. Registration is required. To RSVP for the class, or to bring the Stop the Bleed program to your group or organization, call 330-489-1000, ext. 3546, or e-mail David.Morris@cantonmercy.org.

- From 6 to 8 p.m., NAMI Stark County is holding a free six-week education program for parents, teachers and professionals involved with children at risk for or have an emotional disturbance/behavior disorder or mental illness diagnosis. Participants will gain an understanding of issues pertinent to Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADD/ADHD, Depression and Mood Disorders such as Bi-Polar Disorder, Anxiety Disorders, OCD, ODD, Conduct Disorder, Schizophrenia and more. Registration is required. Call 330-455-6264 to register. The classes will be held at Stark High School, 1379 Garfield Ave. SW.

Feb. 12

- From 6 to 7:30 p.m., children are invited to come to the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., and read to our wonderful assortment of dog listeners. Children who read aloud to therapy dogs on a regular basis demonstrate drastic improvement in their reading skills. The program is free and no registration is required. For more information call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- The community is invited to join students, faculty and staff for speaker Bobby Hamlet who will discuss “The Dream: 50 plus Years Later,” at Stark State College. Hamlet is a Stark State alumnus and past president of the student group Heads Up. He will reflect on the civil rights movement given today’s political climate and social unrest. His talk will be at 10 a.m. in room M101 in the Business and Entrepreneurial Center at Stark State, 6200 Frank Ave. NW.

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Computer Basics. During this class, attendees will learn how to use a computer, then practice using a mouse and keyboard. Additionally, they will hear about the hardware and software parts of a computer system. No previous experience needed. The class is free, but registration is required. Stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

- The Single Seniors will meet for a luncheon at noon at Sylvester’s at 4305 Portage St. NW. Participants pay for their own meal. Reservations are required call Norma at 330-452-5889.

Feb. 13

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering a free class in Internet Basics. Attendees will hear an introduction to navigating the Internet and World Wide Web and an explanation and demonstration of the popular web browsers. Prerequisites are experience using a computer mouse, keyboard and Windows. The class is free and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

- The Cleveland Museum of Art, Senior Curator of Modern Art William Robinson will present Planning for Picasso, at 3 p.m., in Walsh Univerisity's Barrette Business and Community Center, 2020 E. Maple St. This event is free and open to the public.

Feb. 14

Feb. 15

- St. Raphael Center, 4365 Fulton Drive NW, is expanding its community programming with the St. Padre Pio Prayer Group. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Mass prior to the meeting. The group continues to learn about this amazing modern-day saint.

Feb. 16

- At 11 a.m., children from Pre-K to grade 6 are invited to attend a Pirate and Mermaid Tea Party at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Kids will enjoy a swashbuckling tea party with their favorite adult. If you wish, come dressed as a pirate or mermaid. Participants will make a craft, hear a story and have tea party refreshments. Bring your favorite tea cup. We will also have special guests from Hoover High School’s musical The Little Mermaid! The program is free. To register call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Feb. 17

- Take a guided 2-mile lantern hike at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn about the history of the area and experience the beauty of nature at night. Lanterns will be provided Meet near the Nature Center.

Feb. 18

- The Massillon Public Library's next session of Story Times will begin Feb. 18. Family Story Time, for all ages up to grade 6, will be on Monday evenings from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Little Listeners Story Time, for children ages 3 to 5, will be on Wednesdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and features lively tales and participatory activities. Tyke Tales Story Time, for children ages 0 to 18 months, will be on Thursdays from 10:15 to 10:35 a.m., followed by a short playtime. Tots and Toddlers, a sprinkling of stories, songs and laughter for ages 18 months to 3 years, is offered on Thursday mornings from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Simply Stories is for all ages and will be held on Fridays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. It is designed to emphasize books and the arts of reading and storytelling. Kids are welcome to bring a friend and enjoy listening to stories. All ages are welcome, but the interest level may be from ages 3-8. For more information call 330-832-5037. All Story Times will run through March 2. The library is at 208 Lincoln Way E.

At 3 p.m. the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E, is offering Basics of Digital Photo Editing. Learn digital photo editing with basic software on the Windows 10 operating system. Bring your photos on a flash drive for editing during the class. Prerequisites are experience using a computer and accessing the Internet. The class is free and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

- At 6:30 p.m., the Massillon Public Library invites the public to Policing in Massillon OH: Protect and Swerve with retired Massillon Police Sergeant Brian Muntean and active MPD Officer Teddy Hyatt. Get the real scoop from a recently retired officer sharing local law enforcement stories. If you enjoyed Sgt. Muntean’s postings on the MPD social media pages, you’ll love his new Amazon bestseller that shows the good, the bad and the ugly of policing in our hometown. Autographed books will be available for purchase for $10. No registration is required. For more information, call Sherie Brown at 330-832-9831, ext. 314. The Massillon Public Library is located at 208 Lincoln Way East. The Second Street entrance is handicap accessible.

Feb. 19

At 5:30 p.m., the Massillon Public Library presents Family Movie Night. When Lewis goes to live with his eccentric Uncle Jonathan in a decrepit old house that gives off a cryptic `tick tock' sound, he soon learns that his uncle and the spirited neighbor. No registration is required. Doors are open at 5:15 p.m. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Free snacks. For more information, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 317 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Feb. 20

- The Massillon Public Library is holding a Pinterest program, DIY Braided Wire Rings Class at 6 p.m. Learn to make a one-of-a-kind braided wire ring to keep or give as a gift. All supplies provided. Registration is required for the free class. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Limit 15 participants. For information or to register call 330-832-9831 ext. 312 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- Join students, faculty and staff for speaker Ron Ponder who will discuss “what’s next” in the civil rights movement. Ponder, owner and CEO of Ponder Systems Media and Marketing, will focus on the evolution of the civil rights struggle and the next steps during his talk at noon in room M101 in the Business and Entrepreneurial Center at Stark State, 6200 Frank Ave. NW, Jackson Twp.

Feb. 21

- At 2 p.m., Stark State Akron will host a slam poetry competition featuring poets who read their works without props, costumes or music. The campus is at 360 Perkins St. RSVP the day before the event to kchhay@starkstate.edu.