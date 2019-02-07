COVENTRY TWP. The former Huntington Bank at the corner of South Arlington Road and Killian Road is no longer vacant

Ohio Catholic Credit Union recently renovated and moved into the space in hopes to better serve its members in a centralized location.

Ohio Catholic Credit Union Vice President of Marketing and Mission Mike Wisnor said the new location has been months in the making.

“Really a vision came to reality,” Wisnor said.

Ohio Catholic Credit Union merged with St. Paul Credit Union in July 2016 and formerly operated on Brown Street in Akron.

“We relocated to better serve our members,” Wisnor said.

He said when they took over the space it was very outdated and they completed a total remodel. Approximately 12 people will work out of the location, which offers a larger lobby, a drive-thru window and an ATM.

Wisnor said the location offers easy access and is in a heavy retail area. The goal was to be centrally located between Akron and Canton.

The credit union is a full service financial institute Wisnor said. It services individuals along with commercial companies. He said the biggest difference between a bank and a credit union is that a credit union is not for profit and is owned by its members.

“We are a faith based financial organization,” Wisnor said.

He said anyone can enquire about being a member and you do not have to be Catholic. He said there is a criteria someone has to meet to be a member, but he encourages anyone to stop in if they are interested in joining.

“We really want to serve the entire community with an alternative to traditional banking,” Wisnor said.

Currently the credit union has 13,200 members among its four local branches.

Wisnor said credit unions can typically offer lower rates, lower fees and friendly personal service which makes them different than a traditional bank.

He said 10 percent of their net income is donated back to the community. Last year, $180,000 was donated and this year the company is on track to donate $200,000. The money goes to several different paths such as catholic scholarships, catholic education and ministries.

The Ohio Catholic Credit Union was founded in 1954 in Garfield Heights. Wisnor said it is the largest Catholic credit union in Ohio and the fourth largest in the country.

Wisnor said he enjoys most meeting members and having the chance to work with faith based organizations.

Ohio Catholic Credit Union Chief Executive Officer Todd Turner, who lives in Coventry, is excited for the new location in the area. He said he is really glad they were able to secure the new location, which will better serve their members.

“I am definitely excited to be here and be a part of the Coventry and Green area,” Turner said.

Ohio Catholic Union is located at 2720 South Arlington Road and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

More information can be found online at: www.ohiocatholicfcu.com.