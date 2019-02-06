Create a video game

Creating Video Games with Bloxels will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Jackson Township Branch Library, 7186 Fulton Road NW. Have you ever thought about designing your own video game? Join in the fun at the Jackson Library and physically build a 2D game using Bloxels. The event is for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade.

Family Yoga

Participate in Family Yoga with Kat Francis from 3 to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Parnter with your kiddo in fun poses, games and breathing exercises that teach coordination, body awareness and having fun. Parents, caregivers, grandparents and fathers are all welcome. Call 330-833-4061 for more details or to register. It is $10 per caregiver with one child and $3 per additional child. Bring a mat or a towel.

Brown Bag Lunch

Join the Brown Bag Lunch: Sales & Marketing Roundtable from noon to 1 p.m., Feb. 14, at Visit Canton, 227 Second St. NW. Join in on the February brown bag lunch for sales and marketing discussions with local tourism peers. Park in the Onesto Parking Deck on Cleveland and Third Street. There is one brown bag lunch meeting a month. Visit https://www.visitcanton.com/events-calendar/brown-bag-lunch-sales-marketing-roundtable/ for all the details.

Tool sale

The Giant Tool Sale & Expo take place at Hartville Hardware, 1315 Edison St. NW, Feb. 15 and 16. Get in on the deals at Ohio’s Largest Tool Sale is back. Get exclusive deals and up to 20 percent savings on all your favorite name brand tools and accessories at the Hartville Hardware Giant Tool Sale & Expo.