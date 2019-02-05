PERRY TWP. The local outdoor, big screen movies have become highly popular over the past few years. Many local libraries, townships, churches and others have hosted outdoor movies where families can come with blankets, snacks and food and watch a movie together.

Sippo Perry Branch Library and Stark Parks have gotten together to offer a winter indoor movie at the Exploration Gateway Center in Perry Township. The movie is shown on two big screens in one of the big conference rooms. Participants are encouraged to bring their own blankets or sleeping bags or for those who didn’t want to sit on the floor, there were plenty of chairs setup. Many of the kids were in their pajamas.

“We offer the indoor movie for a couple of times a year,” said Lisa Szeles, branch manager. “We have another one scheduled on Feb. 15. We will be holding our 12th annual outdoor movie this year. We actually started the outdoor movies and then other people in the area started offering them.”

There were giant games available in the downstairs lobby for families to play while waiting on the movie to start. There were snacks and drinks available for purchase including popcorn. Many of the families that came out said they were ready to get out of the house.

“We’ve seen the “Coco” movie already, but we just wanted to get out of the house and be social,” said Lindsay McCann who brought her kids out for the indoor movie event for the first time.

Katie Horton said she wanted to bring the kids out and do something fun for the evening.

“Dad is going to a Cavs game tonight so me and the kids wanted to get out too,” Horton said.

The indoor and outdoor movies are offered free to anyone in the county. Visit starkparks.com for complete details of dates and times for both indoor and outdoor features.