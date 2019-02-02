I resign myself to the fact it's winter in Ohio, and there isn't anything to do but wait several days until it's 50 degrees again.

As I made coffee one morning, a pink, fuzzy blanket walked past me. The blanket said nothing, and I followed as it moved into the living room and collapsed on the couch.

"How did you sleep?" I asked the blanket. It did not respond. "Are you cold?"

The blanket nodded.

This is how my 4-year-old is dealing with the polar vortex.

For her older sister, it's socks. One pair in particular: an adult-sized pair we got as a giveaway at a recent Canton Charge basketball game. They are so oversized, the heels of the socks sit at her calves. It gives the impression she hasn't missed leg day, ever.

My wife received a weighted blanket for Christmas, and it might be the most comforting way to battle the cold. Plus, it's hilarious to watch our daughters try to carry it into another room. It's like the lead vest the dentist puts on you for X-rays but fuzzier and without the radiation. It's perfect for warming up but can be problematic when it comes to getting up.

My go-to to stay warm is a fleece pullover I wear so often that when spring comes, it must be peeled off like I'm an orange.

And, like any machismo, I grow a large beard and deny the cold even affects me. I resign myself to the fact it's winter in Ohio, and there isn't anything to do but wait several days until it's 50 degrees again.

Plus, I kind of like the cold. It certainly doesn't compare to getting a tan poolside but it has charm.

When a recent storm dumped snow on the area, we were outside as soon as we woke up. As big, fat snow flakes fell, we got together with the neighbors, dug out the fire pit and made a day of it. Even when the pretty snow turned into awful freezing rain, we enjoyed it longer than we should have. We enjoyed it long enough we were soaked and wondering why we thought it was a good idea in the first place.

But the polar vortex was something else. It was so freezing outside, the cold would stick to you for several minutes after you went indoors.

"It wasn't cold at all," my 6-year-old replied when I asked her about going to the store with my wife earlier in the day. "In fact, I was so hot, I was sweating."

"It was definitely cold out," I said. "The temperature was in the single digits."

She shook her head. My youngest and I rolled our eyes. Then my wife explained she was hot because she was dressed in a million layers and spent 45 minutes running around the mall.

"I was like melting," my daughter added.

Later, I asked my little one what she thought about the extreme cold. She looked at me for a moment, then pulled her fuzzy, pink blanket over her head.

"Well said," I replied.

