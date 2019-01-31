Feb. 2

- Learn about cross country ski equipment, basic technique, and safety then practice in the snow around Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. The program is for ages 12 and up and the cost is $12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only please. The program is weather dependent and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program in the case of a cancellation. Register at https://reservations.starkparks.com/program/1289.

- Drop by the Quail Hollow Manor House and Nature Center, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. to learn about groundhogs and enjoy fun activities for the whole family. Tours of the house will also be available during this program.

- The Belairs, known as northeast Ohio’s premiere oldies band, will be performing at the Lions Lincoln Threatre, 156 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, at 7:30 p.m. tickets are $15 for the main floor and $10 for the balcony. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 1-800-838-3006.

Feb. 3

- The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., exhibits artwork by area school children. The 2019 Celebration in Art will open today from 2 to 4 p.m. with a reception for young artists. Refreshments will be served. The reception is free and open to the public. No reservations necessary. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Feb. 5

- The Massillon Museum’s History Discussion Group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon, to discuss “Romantic Locations, First Loves, and Local Jewelers.” Bring stories and photos. Attendance is free and open to everyone. Liebermann’s pastries and coffee are available for a donation. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E.

Feb. 6

At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Introduction to the Hoopla Streaming App. Attendees will learn how to create an account in Hoopla, a revolutionary digital service made possible by your local library, allowing you to instantly borrow free digital movies, music, eBooks and more, 24/7 using your library card. Prerequisites are experience using a computer and accessing the Internet. The class is free, and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

- The Massillon Local History and Genealogy Society of the Massillon Public Library present Share Your Genealogy Experience in Ten Minutes or Less at 1 p.m. Attendees can bring their personal story about a discovery they made or an experience they had in researching family history. The program is free. For more information, email distelda@massillonlibrary.org, call 330-832-9831, ext. 350, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Feb. 7

- The Stark County Library presents the Dr. Audrey Lavin Speaking of Books Author Series with bestselling author Imbolo Mbue at 6:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. She will discuss her debut novel, "Literary Journey," and take audience questions. Reserve your free seats for this event at StarkLibrary.org/SpeakingOfBooks. For more information, visit StarkLibrary.org or call 330-452-0665.

Feb. 8

Mercy Health Center of Jackson, 7337 Caritas Cir. NW, will be holding a health fair, open to the community, from 7 to 11 a.m. This health fair will include a variety of very low-cost blood testing, additional free screenings, give-a-ways and more. No appointment necessary. Health fair participants can purchase a base package of blood screenings for $15.

Feb. 9

- Learn about cross country ski equipment, basic technique, and safety then practice in the snow around Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. The program is for ages 12 and up and the cost is $12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only please. The program is weather dependent and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program in the case of a cancellation. Register at https://reservations.starkparks.com/program/1289.

- The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is hosting Paint Like Picasso any time between 2 and 4 p.m. Paint while exploring Picasso’s Rose Period and creating hearts. All supplies provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The program is free and open to the public with no registration required. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Feb. 11

- Mercy Medical Center is holding a free Stop the Bleed Class to the community from 9 to 11 a.m. in the hospital’s Mercy Hall Auditorium, 1320 Mercy Drive NW. The class trains bystanders to help in a bleeding emergency until professionals arrive. Registration is required. To RSVP for the class, or to bring the Stop the Bleed program to your group or organization, call 330-489-1000, ext. 3546, or e-mail David.Morris@cantonmercy.org.

- From 6 to 8 p.m., NAMI Stark County is holding a free six-week education program for parents, teachers and professionals involved with children at risk for or have an emotional disturbance/behavior disorder or mental illness diagnosis. Participants will gain an understanding of issues pertinent to Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADD/ADHD, Depression and Mood Disorders such as Bi-Polar Disorder, Anxiety Disorders, OCD, ODD, Conduct Disorder, Schizophrenia and more. Registration is required. Call 330-455-6264 to register. The classes will be held at Stark High School, 1379 Garfield Ave. SW.

Feb. 12

- From 6 to 7:30 p.m., children are invited to come to the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., and read to our wonderful assortment of dog listeners. Children who read aloud to therapy dogs on a regular basis demonstrate drastic improvement in their reading skills. The program is free and no registration is required. For more information call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- The community is invited to join students, faculty and staff for speaker Bobby Hamlet who will discuss “The Dream: 50 plus Years Later,” at Stark State College. Hamlet is a Stark State alumnus and past president of the student group Heads Up. He will reflect on the civil rights movement given today’s political climate and social unrest. His talk will be at 10 a.m. in room M101 in the Business and Entrepreneurial Center at Stark State, 6200 Frank Ave. NW.

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Computer Basics. During this class, attendees will learn how to use a computer, then practice using a mouse and keyboard. Additionally, they will hear about the hardware and software parts of a computer system. No previous experience needed. The class is free, but registration is required. Stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Feb. 13

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering a free class in Internet Basics. Attendees will hear an introduction to navigating the Internet and World Wide Web and an explanation and demonstration of the popular web browsers. Prerequisites are experience using a computer mouse, keyboard and Windows. The class is free and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Feb. 14

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Internet Basics. Attendees will hear an introduction to navigating the Internet and World Wide Web and an explanation and demonstration of the popular web browsers. Prerequisites: Experience using a computer mouse, keyboard, and Windows. Registration is required for this free class. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Feb. 17

- Take a guided 2-mile lantern hike at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn about the history of the area and experience the beauty of nature at night. Lanterns will be provided Meet near the Nature Center.

Feb. 18

- Learn about cross country ski equipment, basic technique, and safety then practice in the snow around Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. The program is for ages 12 and up and the cost is $12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only please. The program is weather dependent and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program in the case of a cancellation. Register at https://reservations.starkparks.com/program/1289.