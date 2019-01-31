GREEN The Green Local Schools Board of Education started of 2019 with two short meetings. The first was the annual organizational meeting where it again elected Bob Campbell as board president and Mark Herdlick as vice president

Selected as representatives to the Portage Lake Career Center were Campbell, Saly Fanelly and David Cohen, who was also chosen as the Ohio School Boards Association's legislative liaison. Fanelly was picked as the Ohio School Boards Association's student achievement liaison. Treasurer Eydie Snowberger was selected for the Tax Incentive Review Council. The final selections were Herdlick as the Green Schools Foundation representative with Stoynoff as the alternate.

The Board also set up the meeting schedule for the year. These dates for 2019, subject to change are Feb. 25, March 18, April 29, May,20, June 24, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 25, Dec. 16, and Jan. 13, 2020. All meetings will be held at 6:30 at the Central Administration Building.

The board also passed a resolution on school systems operations. It also designated the following newspapers as the district's official newspapers: The Suburbanite, Akron Beacon Journal Canton Repository and South Side Leader. It closed this first session by adopting by-laws and policies for the Board and school system operations. It then adjourned for a short period prior to the main meeting,

Renewal levy

In its first regular meeting of the new year, the board removed the Treasurer's Report and then approved a resolution to place a renewal levy on the ballot for May 7. This will be a renewal of a 10-mill levy to run for five years to fund school operations. It will not be a tax increase.

The board also accepted donations from Traveling Classrooms to Green Middle School in the amount of $1,000. It also accepted a Goodrich Corporation STEM Grant obtained by Paula Warner. It also approved that the Summit County Fiscal Office to make advance payments of tax funds for tax year 2018, payable to Green Local Schools.

In its final business of the night, the Board passed the Consent Calendar. Retiring teacher Vickie Heinlein was praised for her long ears of service to the school system. It closed the meeting by approving a School Resource Office Memorandum of Understanding with Sunmit County.

The Board then adjourned. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Central Administrative Building.