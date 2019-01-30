Friday @5ish

From 5:30 to 9 p.m., Feb. 1, take a time out at the Friday @5ish event at the Kohl Family Y and University Park, 21 W North St., Akron. Attendees will enjoy a BBQ and sample Lock 15 brews. Put on your flannel shirts and jeans. Bidding will take place on one of a kind auction items like a NASCAR driving experience. Tickets are $60 and are available at akronymca.org/KohlFamily/Friday@5 or at the Kohl Family YMCA.

Valentine's and pooches

- Sweets for the Sweet is happening at the Green Branch Library’s Community Room, 4046 Massillon Road, on Feb. 2. Kids will be making cards and decorating cookies at the branch’s festive Valentine’s Day Party from 11 a.m. to noon. After the Valentines celebration, stick around as kids have the opportunity from noon to 1 p.m. to join in Paws for Reading at the Green Branch Library. Kids can read aloud to the doggie pals. Bring a book from home or pick one out from the shelves of the library. For more information, call 330-896-9074.

Groundhog's Day

- The Portage Lakes Branch Library, 4261 Manchester Road, is holding a program for Groundhog’s Day in its community room from 1 to 2 p.m. on Feb. 2. The event, Exploring Lights and Shadows is for families and will use science, technology, engineering, art and math as they explore shadows and lights with fun games, easy experiments and activities for all ages. Stick around at the Portage Lakes Branch Library after the Groundhog’s Day program and read to the library’s doggie listeners during Paws for Reading. Practice reading out loud to the furry friends from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, call 330-644-7050.

- Join in the fun of the Groundhog Day Open House at Quail Hollow Park from 2 to 4 p.m. No matter how the prediction turns out the open house will have a groundhog tunnel, fun facts, life sized games, crafts and a look at the ground hog ambassador, Woodchuck Norris. Tours of the Manor House will also be offered. The park is at 13480 Congress Lake Avenue NE.