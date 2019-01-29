JACKSON TWP. Besides the large snowstorm Jan. 19, area road departments have had a pretty easy winter thus far.

While winter is far from over, and the most recent snowstorm paired with brutally cold temperatures is perfect evidence that conditions can change quickly.

With that, the below average snowfall so far this winter season has been beneficial to area road departments as many communities across the state were unable to get complete orders of salt and also saw a significant price increases.

In Jackson Township, Assistant Public Works Director Victor Volpe said the township doesn’t have any new equipment this year and that it ordered 1,200 tons of salt this year at a cost of $68.22 per ton.

Last year, the township paid $54.87 per ton.

He said at this time the township doesn’t have any concerns about a salt shortage.

Heading into this winter season, the Road Department also added an additional route increasing the number to 18 township-wide.

“As the township road miles increase, our routes also increase,” Volpe said.

Volpe stresses the importance of drivers not parking on township streets when the snow exceeds two inches.

“The biggest challenge facing our drivers, beside the snow and ice conditions, would be the public’s cooperation,” Volpe said. “I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for residents and others not to park on the roadways, especially cul-de-sacs during a snow event. Our snow plow trucks are very large and have limited maneuverability and visibility.”

ODOT

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 also did not add any new equipment this year, but continued its program of retiring old vehicles from the fleet with new trucks.

Salt this year cost ODOT $59.48 per ton in Stark County where it can hold approximately 14,900 tons. Last year, ODOT paid between $35 and $37 per ton.

“We have no concerns for a salt shortage this year,” Public Information Officer for ODOT District 4 Justin Chesnic said.

He reminds drivers to travel slowly during winter events and to give plow drivers room to operate their equipment.