LAKE TWP. After returning from an executive session during the its meeting on Jan. 28, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved giving non-bargaining personnel a 2 percent pay increase, retroactive to Jan. 1 and effective through Dec. 31, 2019.

The pay increase effects 13 employees holding office administration positions within the township. There is no increase in the health insurance employee contributions.

Salary ranges for the employees were not available at the time of the meeting.

Trustee Steve Miller said the increase is for one year only and the trustees will review the pay scale again in 2020.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills as of Jan. 28 in the amount of $76,344.

- Approved the purchase of new cutting edges (blades) and plow guards for the road department for the snow plow trucks from Winter Equipment in the amount of $11,256.

- Authorized the payment of road salt delivery fees of $5,049 from Nordonia Landscape for 393 tons of salt.

- Acknowledged the Annual Township Highway System Mileage certification of 139.47 miles of roadway in the township.

- Approved the purchase of tires for the 2015 Western Star dump truck from Ziegler Tire in the amount of $1,923.

- Authorized mechanical repairs on a 2006 International dump truck from North Canton Truck Center in the amount of $4,047.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Township Hall