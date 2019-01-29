Investigators say a young man from Canton robbed a woman in Green on Saturday and they want the public's help locating him.

GREEN Summit County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a Canton man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint Saturday.

The woman posted on Instagram that she wanted to purchase a Vape smoking device and a man responded, agreeing to meet at a business in Green to make the transaction, said Inspector William Holland of the sheriff's office.

Investigators believe that Noah Boring, 19, of the 2500 block of Broad Avenue NW in Canton, walked away after she handed him the money for the device. When she got his attention and asked for the device, he turned around, pointed a gun at her and threatened her, Holland said.

Boring fled in a silver Ford Taurus.

He is now wanted on an aggravated robbery warrant issued through the Barberton Police Department, and deputies are seeking the public's help in locating him.

He remained at large on Tuesday. Anyone with information about Boring's whereabouts should call deputies at 330-643-2181.

Reach Lori at 330-580-8309 or lori.steineck@cantonrep.com.

On Twitter: @lsteineckREP