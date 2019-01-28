JACKSON TWP. Neither snow nor rain nor cold nor wind stopped local brides and grooms-to-be from coming out to the two-day 22nd annual Bridal Show at the Belden Village Mall. It’s become an annual tradition that many couples count on for ideas and connections to help plan their wedding.

Event coordinator Dayna Yurkovich said both days saw many brides and grooms coming out to see the latest in wedding ideas for their big day.

“We packed the house both days with wedding experts and businesses that brides and groom came out to see and talk with,” Yurkovich said. “There are 50 incredible vendors here for the 22n annual show. And, the vendors took care of the brides yesterday and today. “

Gowns shown during the popular fashion show held on both days were from Lavender Bridal Salon in Dover and the men’s wear came from American Commodore Tuxedo from Belden Village Mall. There were also some gowns from American Commodore Tuxedo.

The title sponsor this year was Canton Chair Rental, WHICH had a tent set up in center court with tables settings and other items brides and groom may need for the reception. In addition to the vendors and the fashion show, there were several games people could play to win prizes.

“We offered a new game this year called the Honeymoon Hunt from AAA. We also have the Price is Right Game Show and the Nearly Newlywed Game,” Yurkovich said.

A sampling of the vendors this year included Amish Door Village, Black Tie Entertainment, Crepe Break, Glenmoor Country Club, Lockport Brewery, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Onesto Event Center, Pure Romance, Tilted Tulip Floral Boutique and Weddings at Warthers.

Andrena Wallace and Stephanie Norman were talking to people at the Glenmoor Weddings booth and said the weather wasn’t a big drawback for attendance.

“We’ve had a good crowd both days, there were many serious brides here,” Wallace said.