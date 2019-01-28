JACKSON TWP. After holding an executive session to discuss the involuntary disability separation (dismissal) of a full-time police officer on Jan. 22, the Jackson Township Trustees passed a resolution during the regular meeting to enter into an involuntary disability separation finding that officer Eric Martzolf, who was a 23-year veteran of the department, was unfit for duty, effective Jan 23.

Township Administrator Michael Vaccaro made the request of the trustees after he and Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink attended a pre-separation hearing with the collective bargaining unit of the Fraternal Order of Police Patrol Officers and the employee because of ongoing reports that the employee is unfit for duty.

“We could not reach a solution as to how to handle the situation so I’m asking the trustees for an involuntary disability separation,” Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro said he could not make any further comments about the situation during the meeting. In responding to a follow-up email from The Suburbanite, Vaccaro wrote that Martzolf has appeal and reinstatment rights and since it was an ongoing matter, he would not comment on Martzolf's disciplinary record.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, involuntary disability separation occurs when an employee is unable to perform essential job duties due to a disabling illness, injury or condition and after the appointing authority has received substantial credible medical evidence the employee’s disability. The code states that the appointing authority can institute a pre-separation hearing prior to the involuntary disability separation.

"Generally speaking, most collective bargaining agreements with a fit-for-duty section will contain casual language that triggers when the employer can seek a medical examination to determine an employee's continued fitness for duty," Vaccaro wrote. "The Jackson Township Police Patrol Division collective bargaining agreement has such a section."

Other Actions:

- Held an executive session to discuss employment issues for full-time firefighter/paramedic and fire inspector position.

- Swore in two full-time patrol officers Yuri Vovk and Robert T. Moderwell, effective Jan. 26. Both officers will be paid $27 an hour.

- Set a public hearing for 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 12 for zoning amendments including but not limited to Skill Base Amusement Machines, Congregate Living Developments, Commercial Trash Containers in residentials districts, expiration of zoning certificates, updating and revamping the signage regulations and re-wording other regulations for clarification.

- Waived a building permit fee of $1,354 for the new construction of the Jackson Township library.

- Paid bills in the amount of $1.2 million.

- Accepted 60 $5 gift cards from Mr. and Mrs. John Knauer to the Police Department.

- Approved the purchase of five Motorola portable radios for the police department at a cost of $16,982.

- Accepted donations to the 2019 Community Celebration including $100 from The Engraver’s Edge, $500 from Buehler’s Fresh Foods and $3,500 from MCTV, Inc.

- Accepted a donation of $500 from Northwest Jackson Soccer League.

- Authorized the purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer Interceptor for the fire department from Waikem Auto Group at a cost of $33,078.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Feb. 12 at Township Hall.