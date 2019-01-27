JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Local School District will hold kingergarten registration in February.

To be eligible for the 2019-20 school year, a child must be ﬁve years old on or before Sept. 30, 2019.

For details and online registration forms, visit the district website at jackson.stark.k12.oh.us and click the New Student Registration SY 19-20 link.

After completing the registration forms online, visit your home school with the following documents (listed below) during the following dates: Feb. 19-22, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; or Feb. 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Original Board of Health Birth Certiﬁcate

- Current proof of residency (rental/purchase agreement or current utility bill in your name

- Immunization records (please click here for current immunization and TB requirements)

- Custody papers (if applicable)

If you do not have internet access to complete the online forms, visit your local library or the school ofice.