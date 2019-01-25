Winter on the Boardwalk

Ice sculptures in varying themes are a part of Winter on the Boardwalk. The event is held on the walkway between Canal Park Stadium and Cilantro on South Main Street, 300 S. Main St., Jan. 25-30. It is a showcase of entertaining, whimsical ice carvings. Great to talk a walk after dinner or shopping at the retail shops in the Main and Exchange Street area. The sculptures are created by Elegant Ice creations. The Diamond Boardwalk is accessible from Main Street and the Towpath Trail either on foot or bicycle.

Rally for Kofi

- Community members are rallying beside Kofi R. Boakye, a 19- year-old award-winning keyboardist, songwriter, and producer at 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Tangier Event and Entertainment Center to support Boakye and his financial efforts as he prepares for college at Berklee College of Music. The event will feature a VIP reception, documentary film screening of "Kofi: Made in Akron," question and answer session, followed by a cocktail hour and a special live performance by Kofi. At the age of 15, Boakye was accepted into the University of Akron School of Music’s Jazz Program, making him the youngest African American pianist to ever be accepted into a collegiate-level jazz program at the university. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://kofib.eventbrite.com.

Friday @5ish

From 5:30 to 9 p.m., Feb. 1, take a time out at the Friday @5ish event at the Kohl Family Y at University Park, 477 E. Market St., Akron. Attendees will enjoy a BBQ and sample Lock 15 brews. Put on your flannel shirts and jeans. Bidding on one of a kind auction items They’ll be sporting jeans and flannel shirts and bidding on one-of-kind like a NASCAR driving experience is on the agenda. Tickets are $60 and are available at akronymca.org/KohlFamily/Friday@5 or at the Kohl Family YMCA.