Winter Movie Night

From 6 to 9 p.m., Jan. 25 at the Sippo Lake Exploration Center, 5712 12th St NW, Perry, guests are invited to bring a comfy chair or blankets and watch Disney's "Coco" during Winter Movie Night. Enjoy activities before the movie. The movie night is in conjunction with Stark County District Library, admission is free and movie style popcorn and snacks will be for sale.

Puzzled at the Palace

From noon to 7 p.m., Jan. 26, at Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Avenue N., Canton, The Canton Palace Theatre and Escape Room Downtown is hosting a unique event featuring escape-room style game play in the theater. In Puzzled at the Palace, work together with your team (ages 16 and up) to complete your mission and solve the mystery of who-done-it during “The Mercantile Express Mystery” game. Games begin each hour. Teams participate in one 45-minute session. Limit of five groups per hour and the game time is reserved at time of purchase. Winners will be announced that night at 8 p.m. Tickets are $240 per team (eight players total per team, $30/person) and must be purchased in advance. Prizes include $100 for the winning group each hour, $500 for the overall winning group. For complete details and tickets, visit https://cantonpalacetheatre.org/event/puzzled-at-the-palace/ .

McKinley Day

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26, celebrate William McKinley’s birthday at the McKinley Presidential & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton, with a day filled with activities for the entire family including hearth cooking demonstration, Civil War enactors and special shows in Discover World.

Elegant Vegetarian

Come to The Villa Grande at Gervasi Vineyard at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 as Chef Julianna will inspire you with new and unique ingredients and techniques for preparing the garden’s bounty. There is a fee for this class and participants can register at https://shop.gervasivineyard.com/res-414961/Elegant-Vegetarian.html.