Jan. 26

- Wandering Aesthetics and The Akron Center for Art, Music and Performance announce its upcoming Winter 2019 Youth Theatre Classes for young performers. The center is at 118 W. Market St., Akron. Classes for performers ages 5 to 9 and 9 to 14 will run on Saturdays for 12 weeks from Jan. 26 to April 13. To register or for more information, visit www.watheatre.com/youth, email info@watheatre.com or call 330-612-3090.

- Learn about cross country ski equipment, basic technique, and safety then practice in the snow around Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. The program is for ages 12 and up and the cost is $12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only please. The program is weather dependent and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program in the case of a cancellation. Register at https://reservations.starkparks.com/program/1289.

- At 11:30 a.m., get a brief how-to lesson, followed by a snowshoe hike. A limited number of snowshoes will be available to use free of charge, or you may bring your own. Advanced registration is required. The event takes place at Silver Creek Metro Park, cross-country course, 4579 Medina Line Road, Norton. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 2 to 3:30 p.m., join a naturalist to see what plants and animals will be growing, flying over, or waking up in February at Summit Lake and in the Metro Parks. Whispers from Mother nature will be held at Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Nature Center, 390 W. Crosier St. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Manchester United Methodist Church is hosting a soup, salad and dessert dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. The church is at 5625 Manchester Road. The church is wheelchair accessible. Donations are welcome. For more information, call the church office at 330- 882-4818.

Jan. 30

- Spend some relaxing family time around the campfire learning about one of Ohio's most endearing feathered friends, then participate in hand-feeding the chickadees along Cherry Lane Trail from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Seneca Deck 1828 Smith Road. Seed is provided. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Jan. 31

- From 10:30 a.m. to noon, join a naturalist to hike along Willow Trail to look for groundhogs and discuss their folklore. The groundhog hike takes place at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 5:30 to 7 p.m., hike to watch the sunset and search for creatures who are just waking up for the night. Afterward, enjoy a campfire and marshmallows, while supplies last. The sunset hike takes place at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area 2620 Harrington Road. For information, call 330-865-8065

Feb. 1

- From 1 to 2:30 p.m., join a naturalist to explore Oxbow Trail in search of signs of wildlife activities such as tracks, diggings, chew marks and scat. The hike will be held at Cascade Valley Metro Park/Oxbow Area, 1061 Cuyahoga St. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 2

- From 10 to 11:30 a.m., join a naturalist to learn about the majestic bird of winter, the snowy owl. Discover how it survives its Arctic home, yet sometimes visits Ohio, and how Project Snowstorm sheds light on their behavior. Ghosts from the North will be held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 2 to 3:30 p.m., children and their adult companions, join the Metro Parks for Groundhog Day to celebrate all things woodchuck. Discover fun facts about these amazing rodents, learn the lore behind their weather predicting abilities and make a craft to take home. The event is being held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center 1828 Smith Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- It's a great month for stargazing. Many bright stars are visible. Learn about the seven stars of the winter hexagon and the constellations associated with them. The evening is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Drop by the Quail Hollow Manor House and Nature Center anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. to learn about groundhogs and enjoy fun activities for the whole family. Tours of the house will also be available during this program. The park is located at 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville.

- Doors open and signups for performers begin at 8 p.m. with performances starting at 9 p.m. for February’s Electric Pressure Cooker Cabaret Open Mic held at the Akron Center for Art, Music at 118 W. Market Street. Anyone may sign up for an open mic slot. Performers may also pre-register before the event at epcooker.com or by calling or testing 330-612-3090. Pay what you can donation at the door $5 suggested.

Feb. 8

- Free Tax Preparation will be available from AARP Foundation Ta-Aide Program at Lake Branch Library, 565 Market Ave. SW, on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 8. IRS certified volunteers are ready to help at this location as well as various places throughout Stark County. Bring last year's return(s), Social Security cards for yourself and all dependents, photo ID and a check if you want to direct deposit of any refund. Also bring information related to any income. Although geared for those 50 and older, the program is open to other lower income individuals and families. There is no fee and AARP membership is not required. No complex returns; rental income, no more than five stock sales, etc.

Feb. 9

Feb. 12

- Two good friends and international superstars — tenor Lawrence Brownlee and bass-baritone Eric Owens — will range from traditional spirituals and gospel favorites to opera and American popular songs for their Tuesday Musical duo concert at 7:30 p.m., at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron. Audience members can learn more about the program at 6:30 p.m. during the Concert Conversation with Brownlee and Owens. Tickets are $25, $40, $45 and free for all students of any age. They are available in advance at www.tuesdaymusical.org or 330-761-3460, and at the door that evening.

- The Springfield Township Woman's Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Springfield Senior Center. Speaker for the evening will be Young Elementary Principal Jenny Ganzer. Plans are underway for celebrating the club's 50th year. Visit the club’s Facebook page or visit mystwc.com for more information.

Feb. 15

- The Cleveland Clinic Akron General will hold a free casual one-mile “Healthy Strides” indoor walk at the Health and Wellness Centers in Green at noon. The walk will be preceded by a brief informative talk by Akron General physicians and caregivers. Registration not required. Meet at front entrance to the facility located at 1940 Town Park Boulevard.

Feb. 17

- Take a guided 2-mile lantern hike at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn about the history of the area and experience the beauty of nature at night. Lanterns will be provided Meet near the Nature Center, 13480 Congress Lake Avenue.

Feb. 18

