Jan. 26

- Learn about cross country ski equipment, basic technique, and safety then practice in the snow around Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. The program is for ages 12 and up and the cost is $12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only please. The program is weather dependent and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program in the case of a cancellation. Register at https://reservations.starkparks.com/program/1289.

- Manchester United Methodist Church, 5625 Manchester Road, is holding a soup, salad and dessert dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. The church is wheelchair accessible. Donations are welcome. For more information, call the church at 330-882-4818.

- Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents Follow the Drinking Gourd at 11 a.m., for children from K to Grade 6. The Drinking Gourd is another name for the Big Dipper, which helped enslaved people find their way north. Learn about this inspiring trail to freedom through stories, poems, a drawing activity and a special snack. Registration is required by calling 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- From 9 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Jan. 26, NAMI Stark County is offering a free Family-to-Family Education Program for people with loved ones with mental illness (neurobiological brain disorder). The program will be held at Stark State College, 6200 Frank Ave. The 12-class course is designed for family members and friends of persons experiencing the effects of mental illness. Registration is required and can be made by calling 330-455-6264.

Jan. 29

At 6 p.m., the Spring Hill Players are holding open auditions for the upcoming spring Kill on the Hill. A troop of vaudevillians have taken over Spring Hill while in town. But what happens when one ends up dead? Eight roles are available. Auditions will consist of an improvised interaction with our director and other Spring Hill Players. Additional information, including the character list and suggested motives, can be found at www.springhillhistorichome.org/players/. Contact Spring Hill Historic Home at 330-833-6749 or players@springhillhistorichome.org to sign up in advance. Spring Hill is at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Wales Road in Massillon. For information, contact Samantha Kay Smith, director, at 330-833-6749.

Feb. 2

- Drop by the Quail Hollow Manor House and Nature Center, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. to learn about groundhogs and enjoy fun activities for the whole family. Tours of the house will also be available during this program.

- The Belairs, known as northeast Ohio’s premiere oldies band, will be performing at the Lions Lincoln Threatre, 156 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, at 7:30 p.m. tickets are $15 for the main floor and $10 for the balcony. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 1-800-838-3006.

Feb. 3

- The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., exhibits artwork by area school children. The 2019 Celebration in Art will open today from 2 to 4 p.m. with a reception for young artists. Refreshments will be served. The reception is free and open to the public. No reservations necessary. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Feb. 5

- The Massillon Museum’s History Discussion Group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon, to discuss “Romantic Locations, First Loves, and Local Jewelers.” Bring stories and photos. Attendance is free and open to everyone. Liebermann’s pastries and coffee are available for a donation. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E.

Feb. 6

At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Introduction to the Hoopla Streaming App. Attendees will learn how to create an account in Hoopla, a revolutionary digital service made possible by your local library, allowing you to instantly borrow free digital movies, music, eBooks and more, 24/7 using your library card. Prerequisites are experience using a computer and accessing the Internet. The class is free, and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Feb. 7

- The Stark County Library presents the Dr. Audrey Lavin Speaking of Books Author Series with bestselling author Imbolo Mbue at 6:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. She will discuss her debut novel, "Literary Journey," and take audience questions. Reserve your free seats for this event at StarkLibrary.org/SpeakingOfBooks. For more information, visit StarkLibrary.org or call 330-452-0665.

Feb. 8

Mercy Health Center of Jackson, 7337 Caritas Cir. NW, will be holding a health fair, open to the community, from 7 to 11 a.m. This health fair will include a variety of very low-cost blood testing, additional free screenings, give-a-ways and more. No appointment necessary. Health fair participants can purchase a base package of blood screenings for $15.

Feb. 9

Feb. 12

- From 6 to 7:30 p.m., children are invited to come to the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., and read to our wonderful assortment of dog listeners. Children who read aloud to therapy dogs on a regular basis demonstrate drastic improvement in their reading skills. The program is free and no registration is required. For more information call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Feb. 14

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Internet Basics. Attendees will hear an introduction to navigating the Internet and World Wide Web and an explanation and demonstration of the popular web browsers. Prerequisites: Experience using a computer mouse, keyboard, and Windows. Registration is required for this free class. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Feb. 17

- Take a guided 2-mile lantern hike at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn about the history of the area and experience the beauty of nature at night. Lanterns will be provided Meet near the Nature Center.

Feb. 18

