No life-threatening injuries were reported.

LAKE TWP. A three-car crash temporarily closed Middlebranch Avenue NE just south of State Route 43 and north of Royer Avenue NE Wednesday morning.

Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol's Canton post were called to the crash site at 8:36 a.m.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.

They remained on the scene at 10 a.m. as tow trucks were working to clear the wreckage.

Troopers could not be reached for crash details as they continued to investigate.

