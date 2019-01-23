GREEN The Portage Lake Career Center Board of Education held its yearly organizational and regular January meeting Jan. 14.

At the organizational meeting, Bob Campbell representing Green Local Schools, was elected as president for the year. Mark Tallman from Manchester is vice president. Members of the board are David Andrews (Coventry), David Cohen (Green), Mary Lou Dodson (Springfield), Sally Fanelly (Green), Dave Hofer (Springfield), Cindy McDonald (Manchester) and Robert Wohlgamuth (Coventry).

The schedule of meetings was determined for the year. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. at the school: Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.

n During the regular meeting, Lisa Tripney, director of career technical education and job placement coordinator, gave a presentation on Ohio graduation pathways. PLCC is proactively working to stay current with changes and requirements that will help our students be successful.

n Superintendent Kim Redmond updated the board on the school safety training held at the career Center. She invited board members to attend the Career Explo and Open House on Feb. 7. She also informed the board about the partnership with Red Oak Behavioral Health to provide mental health services to students and their families.

n The board approved employment contracts for Adult Education including Laura Campriani as an adult education substitute instructor; Rebecca Cobbs, practical nursing part-time clinical/lab instructor; Felicia Smith adult education substitute instructor; and Tamara Stover practical nursing part-time clinical/lab instructor.

n The board approved a new job description for director of buildings and grounds.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Feb. 21 at the school, 4401 Shriver Road.