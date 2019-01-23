SPRINGFIELD TWP. In anticipation of work beginning on the long-awaited Canton Road Corridor Project, the Springfield Board of Trustees approved legislation to make an application and enter into agreements with the Ohio Department of Transportation State Infrastructure Bank for a low interest loan to complete the Canton Road/Route 224 street lighting and streetscape project.

During the Jan. 10 meeting, it was explained that the project will include aesthetic improvements along the corridor including lighting and landscaping. The cost for the project is $568,000 and a grant has been received for $400,000. Springfield will pay 75 percent of the cost above the grant amount and the village of Lakemore will pay 25 percent.

In other business:

n Trustees approved for the township administrator to enter into a contract with Superior Drainage for storm water system repairs on Topflite Drive in an amount not to exceed $3,800.

n A zoning abatement follow up for 2215 Wilson Drive, which had been tabled from the Dec. 13, 2018 meeting, was reviewed. Zoning Administrator Pat Ryan said the property has shown significant clean up and recommended dismissal which was approved.

n Ohio Rep. Tavia Galonski (District 35) was present at the meeting to speak about the new speaker of the House of Representatives and changes as to how the legislature will operate. She said she believes in being open to the people. She told the trustees that all committee meetings will now be available for everyone to view on the Ohio Channel and via their computers. All of the sessions are live, but all the work is done in committee, that is where the pros and cons of the bill are discussed and questions can be asked. The sessions and committee meetings can be seen by visiting ohiohouse.gov or ohiosenate.gov. All committee meetings should be up and running by mid-February.

“I work for you. What I do is not a secret from you,” Galonski said.

n Trustee Deborah Davis thanked everyone who helped with Shop With A Cop and the Tree Lighting ceremony. She thanked Keith Fox and Dan Gravila for the Lights on the Lake display.

n Police Chief Dave Hoover said the department is taking application for the Volunteer Auxiliary Springfield Police program. To apply call or stop by the department. Kate Thurston is taking the applications.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Jan. 24 at Town Hall, 2459 Canfield Road.