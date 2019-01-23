To the Editor,

As Green Good Neighbors concludes its 50th year of operation based in the Greensburg United Methodist Church with the support of that congregation, GGN volunteers would like to share our heartfelt appreciation for the residents of the Green area and their half-century of generous support.

This support is given in the form of food, clothing, household items, volunteer hours, and financial donations, all of which allow GGN to offer assistance and support to our less fortunate neighbors. In addition to the individuals who donated to GGN and to the city's "Green Gives Back" food drive, we owe a debt of gratitude to many donors who made possible our successful 2018 Christmas For Children and Food Drive which gifted 326 children and will provide much needed food in the weeks ahead. In addition to Greensburg United Methodist, these churches, businesses and organizations include: Fed Ex Custom Critical, Acme, Guiseppe's Pizza, City of Green, Torok Center's Knit for the Needy, Linda's Helping Handbags, Green City Schools, Green Thumbs Garden Club, Goddard School, Portage Lakes Career Center, Queen of Heaven, St Francis de Sales, Messiah Lutheran, Church of God, Lakeview Christian, Church of the Brethren, Green Valley United Methodist, Green Lion's Club, and The Rotary Club of Green. A giant THANK YOU to everyone who gave of themselves to participate in this annual Christmas event.

Pat Stiles and Alberta Veri,

Co-chairs for GGN Christmas for Children