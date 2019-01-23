JACKSON TWP. The sixTH-, seventh- and eighth-grade students at Jackson Memorial Middle School will be performing Disney’s and Cameron Mackintosh’s "Mary Poppins Jr." on Feb. 2 and 3.

Jennifer Vaughn, choir director at JMMS and musical director of the production, said this the first time JMMS will be performing "Mary Poppins Jr."

“We actually selected the show last spring before the newest Mary Poppins movie was released,” Vaughn said. “It was just released in the junior version. We have a nice mix of seasonal and new cast members in this production.”

She added that the Disney productions are tough to do because people compare the stage production to the movie.

“The Disney productions are also the most successful because the kids get excited to do them and see them performed,” Vaughn said.

This year’s production has 40 cast members and 40 crew members. Students put on one production a year and have been doing so for the last 19 years. Vaughn said the ticket money goes toward the next year’s production.

“Our shows are completely self-funded. Each show is paid for in full from ticket sales from the previous show,” Vaughn said. “The kids have worked hard on this production and will do a great job. I encourage everyone to come and see them perform because we will have lots of talent on stage.”

Characters and cast members playing each role include:

- Mary Poppins: AJ Baker

- George Banks: Ben Clarke

- Winifred Banks: Maddy Shanks

- Jane Banks: Zoe Vaughn

- Michael Banks: Jayson Bostic

- Bert: Jason Ruppert

- Mrs. Brill: Samantha Ryan

- Chairman: Joe Richmond

- Miss Andrew: Jordyn Hopfensperger

- John Northbrook: Tyler Hamilton

- Mrs. Corry: Emily Baughman

- Von Hussler: Jayden Watson

- Bird Woman: Morgan Leach

- Robertson Ay: Ian Bavis

- Neleus: Gracie Warden

- Katie Nanna: Abigail Kerns

- Miss Smythe: Inessa Musaelyan

- Messenger: Ada Cobbs

- Policeman: Jack Bavis

The ensemble members includes Kamryn Affolter, Alex Iraheta, Nicholas Parker, Bella DePasquale, Leena Jones, Katelyn Reindel, Lauren Durr, Kaitlyn Justice, Avery Simpson, Maya Fulmer, Liliana Kerr, Josie Winesdoerffer, Caitlyn Geisheimer, Kaylee Lusk, Emmelyn Woolbert, Catalina Gonzalez, Audrey Moll, Tyler Ziss, Emily Haught and Artur Musaelyan.