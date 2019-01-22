LAKE TWP. During its regular meeting on Jan. 14, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved putting a 10-year, 2.0-mill parks and recreation property tax levy on the May 7 ballot.

The levy will be presented to voters as one levy versus the proposed two-part levy trustees discussed during the Dec. 24 meeting. If voters pass the levy, it will generate $1.6 million a year. It will be first due in the calendar year 2020.

“Part of the levy will be used to purchase land and construct the park and part will be used to maintain the park," said Trustee President Jeremy Yoder “The cost to a $100,000 home owner will be $70 a year. We will be presenting proposed plans and drawings for the park to voters soon.”

OTHER ACTIONS:

- During the annual organization meeting on Jan. 3, Yoder was voted president and Steve Miller was voted the vice president for the year.

- Authorized paying bills as of Jan. 14 in the amount of $188,468.

- Approved asking Nordonia Landscape Supplies to pick up the additional 80 tons of salt they delivered to the township. The original order was for 1,000 tons of salt and Nordonia delivered 1,080 tons.

- Amended the township’s amendment on part-time employees to read that “non-fulltime employees may not average more than 30 hours per week or not exceed 750 hours during any six-month period.”

- Reappointed Robert Cappelli to the Lake Township Zoning Commission for five years from Jan. 28, 2019 to Jan. 28, 2024.

- Appointed Cindy Caufield as acting zoning administrator for 12 weeks after the Zoning Administrator Nicole Wilkinson begins her maternity leave.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Township Hall