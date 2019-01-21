JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Local Schools Board of Education (BOE) held its annual organizational meeting on Jan. 14 at Strausser Elementary School. The board elected Tom Winkhart as president and Scott Gindlesberger as vice president for the calendar year 2019.

The board also voted to hold the regular meetings the fourth Tuesday of every month with a few exceptions throughout the year. Meetings will begin at 5 p.m. and locations will change. The district’s website at www.jackson.stark.k12.oh.us/ will have a complete list of locations.

The regular meeting was held immediately following the organizational meeting.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Recognized the board of education members for their service as part of the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) for School Board Recognition month. Students from Strausser Elementary presented the board members with art works they created.

- Dean of Students Michelle Craig gave a presentation to the board on digital citizens.

- Accepted donations totaling $28,232 from various groups.

- Approved two overnight trips, one for the cheerleaders to go Warren Harding for competition and the second is for students from the Jackson Academy for Global Studies to go to the High School Model UN Conference in New York City. Both are funded through boosters and fundraising with no cost to the board.

- Went into executive session to discuss employment of a public employee and details of the district’s safety plan with no action taken.

UP NEXT: The Board will meet next at 5 p.m., Feb. 26 at Jackson Memorial Middle School.