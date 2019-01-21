Winter storm Harper lived up to her promise, with frigid cold temperatures on Monday.

The cold blast predicted after the weekend snowstorm has arrived, but it's not expected to last too long.

The National Weather Service issued a chill advisory to last until the noon Monday in Canton and until 1 p.m. in areas south and east of Stark County. Temperatures hovered near 2 degrees Monday morning.

Wind combined with the single digit temperatures could leave it feeling as cold as minus 25 degrees, the weather service reported. The conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia also is a possibility.

Temperatures could reach a high of 13 degrees on Monday, before dropping back to single digits overnight.

Tuesday should be partly sunny with temperatures rising toward 32 degrees, but that could lead to problems later in the day with a chance of rain or snow overnight.

Rain is expected Wednesday as temperatures rise into the low 40s, but snow is expected to return Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to continue to drop during the weekend.