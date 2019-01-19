Meteorologists are expecting 9 inches of snow before the colder blast of winds begin.

The first of what is expected to be roughly 22 hours of snow as part of a winter storm started at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Within half an hour, many streets in North Canton, Plain Township and Canton were almost entirely covered with a thin layer of dry snow. Motorists responded by significantly slowing down.

As of 1 p.m. about 1.1 inches of snow had fallen at the Akron-Canton Airport. The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy snow by 7 a.m. Sunday that will average eight to 11 inches, with some areas receiving a full foot, said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Griffin, who is based in Cleveland. Many areas will see visibility decline to half even a quarter mile with blowing snow.

Griffin said heavy winds that will reach 40 miles per hour will take place after 3 p.m., driving the wind chill temperatures down to zero degrees tonight even though air temperatures will be in the mid-20s, with a high at noon Saturday of 28 degrees. He expected heavy winds of 35 miles per hour throughout the day Sunday with a high of 15 degrees F in the morning but wind chills of 10 to degrees F below zero. However, temperatures are forecast to rebound to the 30s by Tuesday.

"Just blowing snow, dangerous wind chills," said Griffin, who like other National Weather Service staff is working without a paycheck until the federal shutdown ends. "Lake effect snow. Yeah, we've got it all."

A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.

At around 2 p.m., an Ohio Highway Patrol dispatcher said troopers were responding to several crashes around Stark County, many of them related to the inclement weather. That included a report around 2 p.m. of a vehicle in an apparent rollover that had landed onto its roof on Interstate 77 North just south of the Fohl Street SE exit. But she said she had heard no reports of serious injuries.

About 24 employees of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 were out driving 24 trucks Monday afternoon to plow snow and salt Interstate 77, U.S. Route 30, U.S. Route 62 and other state routes, said ODOT District 4 spokesman Brent Kovacs. He said they are working 12 hour shifts around the clock until a few hours after the weather event ends. At some point, later today, a shift of another 24 ODOT drivers will relieve them, but they will likely work a couple of hours beyond the official end of their shift in part due to the challenge of high-speed winds. The winds are expected to blow plowed snow back onto the road.

The workers are among about 3,000 ODOT drivers statewide in 1,600 state plow trucks that will be combating the snow and wind this weekend. They'll be supported by nearly 300 mechanics, ODOT said in a statement.

Kovacs advised members of the public to stay home if possible. But if they travel, allow plenty of time and if they see a plow truck, give it plenty of room for the driver to salt and remove snow.

Some restaurants chose to close early due to the weather.

Old Carolina Barbecue Company restaurants in Alliance and Massillon said they would close at 4 p.m. and Smoke the Burger Joint locations in the Canton, Massillon and Wooster areas said they would also close at the same time.

