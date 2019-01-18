Snow Bowl

The 33rd annual Snow Bowl, the Akron Zoo’s second largest fundraiser of the year, will take place at Stonehedge from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19. Spots are still available for teams to sign-up for the 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. time slots. The 10 a.m. and noon shifts are sold out. It is a target-score bowling competition for families and local organizations. To play the game, each five-member team predicts their score prior to the event. The five-member team closest to their predicted score wins the tournament. The winning team will receive a trophy, and each team member will receive a special prize from the Akron Zoo. The day also features emcees from Rubber City Radio, live animal encounters and more. For more information on Snow Bowl, call 330-375-2550, ext. 7231. Money raised funds the Akron Zoo’s mission to support conservation and education programs, along with the care of the animals. For more information, visit www.akronzoo.org or call 330-375-2550.

Hike along the Towpath

From 1 to 2:30 p.m., Jan.,19, hike along the Towpath to learn about the historic hidden treasures in the area, then warm up with a bowl of hot soup afterwards. For information, call 330-865-8065. The hike takes place at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Nature Center, 390 W. Crosier St., Akron.

MLK Day at the zoo

The Akron Zoo will be free to all guests for Martin Luther King Day. The Akron chapter of NAACP will be providing fun activities during the event, while supplies last. Parking is $3 per vehicle. The hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.akronzoo.org or call 330-375-2550.

Life and legacy of MLK

Celebrate MLK Day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the International Lounge on the Campus of the University of Akron. The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday celebrates the life and legacy of a man who brought hope to America. Campus Program’s calls The University of Akron community to commemorate this day by sharing how you plan to leave your legacy in 2019. For more information contact Brittany Ferguson-Mike at bpf9@uakron.edu or 330-972-6568.