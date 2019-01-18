CANAL FULTON The Sts. Philip & James campus of Holy Cross Academy Catholic School at 532 High St. will host its first annual SPJ Super Hero Carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25.

The indoor event includes a bounce house, pizza and drinks, face-painting, games, live superheroes. raffle baskets, photos with police officers, and 25-cent comic books from the Toys That Time Forgot and representative from the Canal Fulton Public Library.

Admission is $5 for ages 12 and up. Admission is free for younger children. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Families planning to attend are asked to call ahead at 330-854-2823, or visit www.SaintsPhilipandJames.org