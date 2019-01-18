COVENTRY TWP. Trustee Edward Diebold wants the township to have a plan in place by April relating to short term rentals.

During the Jan. 10 meeting, trustees continued to discuss and hear from residents about short term rentals. The topic has been one brought up often and will likely continue to be a hot topic this year.

Diebold said a lot of time has been spent looking into Airbnb homes and that trustees are working to put a draft together of the plan moving forward. He said a public meeting will be held in the coming months for the community to gather and offer input.

“I’m giving it all I got,” Diebold said.

Zoning Inspector Bill Meyerhoff said the Zoning Commission has been deliberating on the issue.

Trustee Tom Seese said the township is going to regulate the rentals through zoning. He said the trustees will continue to work on the issue and stay on top of it.

In other business Jan. 10, the trustees:

- Approved the fee schedule for 2019 for the township. Diebold thanked everyone who worked on this as some of the fees had not been looked at for a long time. He said rates are still very inexpensive for the township.

- Approved for Seese to be president of the board and for Diebold to be vice president for 2019.

- Announced the 2019 Polar Bear Jump will be at 12:30 p.m. Feb 23 at Portage Lakes State Park.

- Announced the community center is ready to be leased and any groups wanting to use the center to play cards should contact the township.

- Heard from Road Superintendent Lael Stouffer about vegetation tree removal they have been working on along with installing some new signs. He said some of the signs being installed include stop signs, speed limit signs and dead end signs.

- Heard from Meyerhoff about 586 Apple Drive. He said the homeowners continue to make progress on the structure, which trustees asked them to do. He advised giving them another month to continue the work. He also said two homes have recently been demolished and and third one will come down at the end of January or early February, depending on the weather.

- Heard from Trustee Richard Kutuchief who encouraged residents to support the local businesses in the Portage Lakes Plaza. He also said some work is being done to develop some plans for sidewalks in Coventry through an engineering class and their professor at the University of Akron. One of the main goals he would like to see is a walkway around the dam embankment on Portage Lakes Drive.

The next Coventry Township Trustees Meeting is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Town Hall.