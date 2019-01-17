GREEN Two more people have entered the race to be the next mayor of the city of Green.

Kristy Doering and Matthew Shaughnessy each announced last weekend their aspirations to be the next mayor, which will be decided by voters in November.

Doering and Shaughnessy join school board member Mark Herdlick, who has already announced his candidacy.

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer is in his fourth year of and hopes of winning re-election in November.

Since at least four candidates are running, there will be a primary in May.

Doering

Doering has lived in Green her entire life and is a Green High School graduate. She has three sons, who are 13, 10 and 6.

“My sons are a daily reminder that I need to work toward a healthier environment, stronger community and a more ethical world,” Doering said. “My children are the fourth generation of our family to live in Green. I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to raise my family on land that belonged to my grandparents in a house built by my grandfather.”

She is a recent graduate of Kent State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in Environmental Studies with minors in Geography and Geology.

Doering said she decided to run for mayor because she believes the city has suffered a real loss of community over the past year.

“The NEXUS Pipeline left a physical and emotional scar on Green,” Doering said. “The settlement with NEXUS and the refusal to put the referendum on the ballot illustrated a serious disconnect between the will of the residents and the majority of those representing them.”

She said under proper leadership guided by the will of the people, the city can repair the damage created.

“On the surface, Green may look like many other suburban communities, but for many of us, it’s home; we are attached to it and care about what happens,” Doering said. “I know we can do better for ourselves, our families and our neighbors and I am ready to help.”

One area Doering wants to work on is enhancing City Hall's communication and integrity.

“Green has grown and continues to grow at a tremendous rate,” Doering said. “However, that growth should not equate to a breakdown of understanding. Whoever becomes the next mayor of Green must remember to maintain focus on the interests of the people and work toward a stronger sense of community.”

Shaughnessy

Shaughnessy has lived in Green for 14 years, is a Green High School graduate and is the Ward 4 councilman. He is married to Cindy Hulse and together they have five children.

Shaughnessy has a law degree and an undergraduate degree in Business and Organizational Communication from the University of Akron.

“I've been a public servant all my life starting at 22 years old when I became a Cleveland Police officer. I later joined the Fairview Park Fire Department where I worked for 18 years,” Shaughnessy said. “After firefighting, I took a job as real estate coordinator and project manager for the University of Akron and attended law school at night.”

He also assists victims of crime in his legal practice and volunteers for Community Legal Aid.

When asked why he is running for mayor, Shaughnessy said to unify the city in the wake of the conflict and disruption the past years have brought.

“I want city government to renew its focus on its core functions, providing the best policing and fire service, retaining and attracting employers for a strong tax base, resurfacing its streets, snow plowing and fixing storm water issues,” Shaughnessy said.

One issue Shaughnessy would like to focus on is improving the transparency in city government.

“People should never be surprised,” Shaughnessy said. “I believe the work of the people should be done out in the open, with opportunity for public comment before decisions are made.”

He said, as a council member, he has already worked to draft two resolutions aimed at greater transparency. The first passed unanimously requiring every resolution pertaining to litigation for which the city is involved to list in its title the parties and the case number so citizens can fairly be notified what the resolution is about. The second also passed unanimously and requires the mayor to notify all members of council if he or she enters into a contract for $10,000 or less so council knows where money is being spent.