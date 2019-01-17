Jan. 18

- The Cleveland Clinic Akron General will hold a free casual one-mile “Healthy Strides” indoor walk at the Health and Wellness Centers in Green at noon. The walk will be preceded by a brief informative talk by Akron General physicians and caregivers. Registration not required. Meet at noon at the front entrance to the facility, 1940 Town Park Blvd.

Jan. 19

- Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) will resume the National Park Scenic excursion and other special events. The popular National Park Scenic excursion will run two loops on Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 19 through April 28 out of Rockside, Peninsula, and Akron Northside stations. Passengers will enjoy a two-and-a-half-hour train ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park in historic train cars. A variety of seating options for the National Park Scenic excursion, including coach, tabletop, suites, lounge, first-class, dome, executive and caboose. A coach ticket is an all-day pass where passengers can deboard at any station and re-board later. CVSR has included more Ales on Rails, Mystery Trail and other family fun events like Superheros on the Trail. Visit www.cvsr.com/ or by call1-800-468-4070, ext. 1, for tickets and more information.

- Tickets are on sale at www.thekentstage.com where the full calendar of concerts can be accessed. Tickets also available by phone at 877-987-6487. Concerts begin Jan. 19, with Keller Williams’ PettyGrass and continue with Cowboy Mouth with Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas (Feb. 15), Bob James (Feb 24), and the Earls of Leicester with Jerry Douglas (March 5). The Kent Stage is at 175 E. Main Street, Kent.

- From 1 to 2:30 p.m., hike along the Towpath to learn about the historic hidden treasures in the area, then warm up with a bowl of hot soup afterwards. For information, call 330-865-8065. The hike takes place at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Nature Center, 390 W. Crosier St.

Jan. 22

- Two young powerhouses in chamber music — Israeli Pianist Inon Barnatan and Calidore String Quartet — will be performing for the Tuesday Musical concert at 7:30 p.m. at EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall. Audience members can learn more about the program at 6:30 p.m. during the Concert Conversation with several of the evening’s musicians. Tickets are $25, $40, $45 and free for all students of any age. They are available in advance at www.tuesdaymusical.org or 330-761-3460, and at the door that evening.

Jan. 23

- Could you or someone you know be missing out on SNAP food assistance benefits? Register for Seniors and Sandwiches and SNAP to hear about the program from experts at Summit County Department of Job and Family Services. Learn about benefits and how to apply over a free light lunch from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Kenmore Senior Community Center, 880 Kenmore Blvd.

Jan. 24

- VFW 8975 will be hosting a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $7. The VFW 8975 is at 1649 Krumroy Road, Springfield Twp.

Jan. 26

- Wandering Aesthetics and The Akron Center for Art, Music and Performance announce its upcoming Winter 2019 Youth Theatre Classes for young performers. The center is at 118 W. Market St., Akron. Classes for performers ages 5 to 9 and 9 to 14 will run on Saturdays for 12 weeks from Jan. 26 to April 13. To register or for more information, visit www.watheatre.com/youth, email info@watheatre.com or call 330-612-3090.

- Learn about cross country ski equipment, basic technique, and safety then practice in the snow around Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. The program is for ages 12 and up and the cost is $12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only please. The program is weather dependent and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program in the case of a cancellation. Register at https://reservations.starkparks.com/program/1289.

Jan. 31

- Community members are rallying beside Kofi R. Boakye, a 19- year-old award-winning keyboardist, songwriter, and producer at 5 p.m. at the Tangier Event and Entertainment Center to support Boakye and his financial efforts as he prepares for college at Berklee College of Music. The event will feature a VIP reception, documentary film screening of "Kofi: Made in Akron," question and answer session, followed by a cocktail hour and a special live performance by Kofi. At the age of 15, Boakye was accepted into the University of Akron School of Music’s Jazz Program, making him the youngest African American pianist to ever be accepted into a collegiate-level jazz program at the university. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://kofib.eventbrite.com.

Feb. 1

- From 5:30 to 9 p.m., take a time out at the Friday @5ish event at the Kohl Family Y at University Park, 477 E. Market St., Akron. Attendees will enjoy a BBQ and sample Lock 15 brews. Put on your flannel shirts and jeans. Bidding on one of a kind auction items They’ll be sporting jeans and flannel shirts and bidding on one-of-kind like a NASCAR driving experience is on the agenda. Tickets are $60 and are available at akronymca.org/KohlFamily/Friday@5 or at the Kohl Family YMCA.

Feb. 2

- Drop by the Quail Hollow Manor House and Nature Center, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. to learn about groundhogs and enjoy fun activities for the whole family. Tours of the house will also be available during this program.

Feb. 8

- Free Tax Preparation will be available from AARP Foundation Ta-Aide Program at Lake Branch Library, 565 Market Ave. SW, on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 8. IRS certified volunteers are ready to help at this location as well as various places throughout Stark County. Bring last year's return(s), Social Security cards for yourself and all dependents, photo ID and a check if you want to direct deposit of any refund. Also bring information related to any income. Although geared for those 50 and older, the program is open to other lower income individuals and families. There is no fee and AARP membership is not required. No complex returns; rental income, no more than five stock sales, etc.