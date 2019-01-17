Jan. 18

- The Real Hope Church, 7641 Wales Ave. NW, Jackson Twp., is hosting a Swiss Steak Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu includes Swiss Steak and onions, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, roll, dessert and beverage. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under and infants are free. Profits go to community outreach projects and ministries. The church is handicapped accessible. Groups of eight or more are welcomed, but a representative is asked to call the church office at 330-499-6971 one week prior to arrange for tickets. In case of bad weather, call the church for information.

Jan. 19

- At 2 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., will host Tweens for grades 4 through 8. Students will use their science and engineering skills by competing in a Tower Building Challenge. Participants will divide into teams, use some crazy building materials and see which team can build the tallest tower. All supplies will be provided and registration is required for the free program. For more information or to register, call 330-832-5037 or visit at www.massillonlibrary.org.

Jan. 22

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Microsoft Power Point Basics. Attendees will learn how to create a slide presentation from scratch, adding text, photos, and graphics. Attendees will also learn to move, add, and delete slides from their presentations. Prerequisites: Experience using a computer mouse, keyboard, and the Windows operating system. The class is free and registration is required. Stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327, for more information or to register.

- The Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Kent State University at Stark will present “Leadership Blind Spots," tips on how to take your company from struggling to best-in-class. Presented by North Canton resident Dean Langfitt, a partner of Sandler Training at The Ruby Group, the seminar will delve into common leadership pitfalls and help business leaders identify whether they have fallen victim. Langfitt will discuss “Blind Spots Syndrome," which he says undermines many businesses and affects all leaders. The program will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Kent State University at Stark Conference Center, 6000 Frank Ave. NW. A continental breakfast will be offered at 7:30 a.m. Registration for this event is $25 per person. Registration and payment must be made online at www.cantonsbdc.org. For more information, call 330-244-3290 or email info@cantonsbdc.org.

Jan. 23

- The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering a series of skill-building classes on Microsoft Excel spreadsheets. Session one begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 23. Attendees will learn the basics of Excel and how to work with formulas to perform simple calculations. Prerequisites for session one are familiarity with using a mouse and a computer. In session two at 6 p.m., Jan. 29, learn how to work with subtotal formulas and what order the formulas must follow. Prerequisite is that attendees must have taken session one. In session three is at 6 p.m., Jan. 30, learn to apply specific formatting based on personal use for the table. Learn to build a pivot table and create a two-axis chart. Prerequisite is attendee must have taken session two. Classes are free and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library's True Crime Book Club will discuss the book "I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara. For more information or to reserve a copy, call 330-832-9831, ext. 312, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org . The library is at 208 Lincoln Way E.

Jan. 24

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Microsoft WORD Basics. Attendees will learn how to create and edit documents using basic formatting tools like font size and style, page set-up and cut/copy/paste within a document. Prerequisites are experience using a mouse, keyboard and the Windows operating system. The class is free and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.