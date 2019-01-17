LAKEMORE Mayor Rick Justice reported at the first council meeting of the year on Jan. 7 that two major road projects are going to begin in 2019.

“I think 2019 will be a big year, a good year,” he said. “There will be new challenges and old challenges but, I think we will work through everything.”

He spoke about the two big projects, the Canton Road corridor and the repaving of Sanitarium Road.

The Canton Road project is in conjunction with the state of Ohio, Summit County and Springfield Township.

“It started as a need to control some of the accidents in the area around the intersection of Route 224 and Canton Road. It has evolved into something a little bigger," Justice said.

The project will begin near Lynnwood on the north side of Route 224 and continue south to the plaza area. It will go a little bit east and west on Route 224 as well. It began as a bare bones project for safety only. Along with Springfield Township, Lakemore has worked to get the project set to include some nice street lights, median strip, trees, sidewalks and some work around the bridge near Farmer Boys.

“It will take us sometime to get used to not being able to turn left out of some of those businesses. We will have to go either north or south to a designated U-turn and swing around,” Justice said. “It is done a lot throughout the country, it is nothing new and it is going to help to reduce accidents.”

He said officials are making the best out of it and that most of the aesthetics will be done through grants. There is not a start date for the project.

Justice said it is hoped that the Sanitarium Road repaving project will begin in the spring. The village will be able to repave from Pawnee to Flickinger Road. It is a project that will be mostly grant funded. It is about a $193,000 project, with $163,000 being grant monies. He said it was a lot of work to get the funding and Fiscal Officer Tracy Fast did a lot of work on obtaining the funds.

Justice also reported that two fire levies will be coming up. One is a renewal and the other is also a renewal, but officials would like to add 0.5 percent to cover some expenses of the Fire Department. He said the police department is sticking to the budget and that two new cruisers will be purchased this year with a grant and two chase vehicles for the Fire Department.

The fire truck and a cruiser will be paid off this year.

“We are moving into 2019 with a lot of momentum," Justice said. "We got a lot of stuff done in 2018 and we will get a lot more done this year. I’m looking forward to this year.”

Other business:

- Councilman Rich Cole was nominated and voted to be council president for the year.

- A resolution was approved authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with the Summit County Public Defenders Commission for defense of indigents in the Akron Municipal court for a period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

- A first read of a resolution confirming the mayor’s appointment of Anne Snyder, Sam Ray, two members from the Fire Department and Clearance Bittner as board members of the Volunteer Firefighters Dependents Fund for 2019. It will be read again at the Jan. 22 meeting.

- A resolution requesting that the Summit County Fiscal Officer make an advanced payment of tax funds for tax year 2018 payable in 2019 to the village treasury. It will be read at the next two meetings, Jan. 22 and Feb. 4.

Announcements:

- Lakemore United Methodist Church will hold a Swiss Steak Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m., Jan. 19.

- SUPER Learning is hosting a free roller-skating party for the entire family form 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 21. Skate rental is $3.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Jan. 22 at the Municipal Building.