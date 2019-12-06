DIVISION VII STATE FINAL

Lucas (12-2) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (12-2)

KICKOFF 10 a.m., Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

HOW THEY GOT HERE Lucas defeated McDonald 21-20 in OT, St. Thomas Aquinas 35-21 and Cuyahoga Heights 21-13 to win Region 25 before defeating Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 15-12 in a state semifinal.

Marion Local beat defeated Mississinawa Valley 56-6, Fort Loramie 24-21 in OT and New Bremen 27-0 to win Region 28 before defeating Hamler Patrick Henry 40-6 in a state semifinal.

STATE FINALS HISTORY Lucas is making its first state championship game appearance. Prior to this season, the Flyers only made it to the regional final round twice, losing in 2015 and 2018. Marion Local is making its 14th state championship appearance, with wins in 2000, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. The Flyers lost last year’s final to Kirtland.

LUCAS STAT LEADERS

Rushing: Tommy Zirzow 288 carries, 1,860 yards, 22 TDs; Ethan Sauder 169 carries, 1,315 yards, 12 TDs. Passing: Logan Niswander 42 completions, 88 attempts, 755 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs. Receiving: Ethan Sauder 16 receptions, 260 yards, 4 TDs; Carson Hauger 10 receptions, 271 yards, 6 TDs. Defensive: Niswander 109 tackles; Ethan Wallace 94 tackles, 12 for loss.

MARION LOCAL STAT LEADERS

Rushing: Brandon Fleck 152 carries, 977 yards, 13 TDs; Dylan Heitkamp 94 carries, 620 yards, 10 TDs. Passing: Kyle Muhlenkamp 108 completions, 192 attempts, 1,912 yards, 18 TDs, 12 INTs. Receiving: Charles Huelsman 51 receptions, 1,049 yards, 11 TDs. Peyton Otte 34 receptions, 574 yards, 4 TDs. Defensive: Grant Meier 75 tackles; Matt Eveman 61 tackles, 18 sacks..

A LOOK AT LUCAS Lucas has a chance to win its first state title — in any team sport. The Cubs’ 12 wins this season are the most for any football team in school history. … Lucas has advanced to the playoffs six straight seasons, but was just 4-7 in the postseason entering this season. … Before this year, no Richmond County team had ever reached the state football final. This year, the county has two: Lucas and Mansfield Senior.

A LOOK AT MARION LOCAL Since Tim Goodwin was hired in 1999, he has gone 251-47 and the Flyers have missed the playoffs just once: 2004, when they went 4-6. It was Goodwin’s only losing season. … The Flyers are one of four teams that won the regular season Associated Press poll title and are playing for a state title this weekend. The others are Massillon (II), KIirtland (V) and Anna (VI). … Marion Local has won a state-record 80 playoff games and has the best playoff winning percentage in Ohio history (80-11, .879). With a win Saturday, the Flyers would match Cleveland St. Ignatius (11) for most state titles in Ohio history.

THREE KEYS

1. For Lucas, play the team, not the legend. The Cubs can’t get caught up in the Marion Local mystique because this is not one of the Flyer’s best teams. Marion Local graduated about 80 percent of its starting lineup from last year’s state runner-up team and has looked vulnerable at times this season. That’s not always the case with the Flyers.

2. For Marion Local, find a way to slow Lucas’ run game. The Cubs run the ball about 85 percent of the time, so if the Flyers can force them into third-and-long situations, they’ll get Lucas out of its comfort zone.

3. For Lucas, bring coffee. The early morning kickoff can be an adjustment for teams accustomed to playing under the lights. That’s where Marion Local has an advantage, having 10 a.m. state finals each of the last five seasons.