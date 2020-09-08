Factory of Terror: 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 2-31 at 4125 Mahoning Road, Canton. The attraction includes a 55,000-square-foot haunted house; guests walk nearly a mile. $23.95 Fridays and $24.95 Saturdays. For tickets, go to https://fotohio.com/.

Ghoul Brothers House of Horrors: Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 2-31 at 3235 Manchester Road, Akron. For more information of times and tickets, go to https://www.ghoulbrothers.com/.

Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory: 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 2-31 at 1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron. $23.95 Friday and $24.95 Saturday. Tickets available at http:// https://www.hauntedschoolhouse.com/.

Haunted Houses not opening for 2020: Bloodview Hounted House, Broadview Heights; Butchers Bloody Acres, Alliance; Cedar Points Halloweekends, Sandusky; and Tadmore Shrine Kids Haunted House, Akron.