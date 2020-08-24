Rob Miller of Loudonville received the degree of Master of Library and Information Sciences (MLIS) from Kent State University’s School of Information during spring commencement.



Prior to graduating, he completed an internship at Coastal Carolina University’s Kimble Library in Conway, South Carolina.



Miller is a 2012 graduate of Loudonville High School, and in 2016 earned a degree from Miami (of Ohio) University with majors in history and rhetoric.



He and his wife, Sydney, live in Florence, South Carolina, where she is employed as a social studies teacher.



He is the son of John and Penney Miller of Loudonville.