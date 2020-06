Tony and Kathy Poling of Apple Creek are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary today, June 30, 2020.



Tony Poling and Kathy Zarlengo were married on June 30, 1990 at First Church of God in Wooster by Pastor Keith Snyder.



Tony is the owner/operator of Star Lawn Care LLC of Wooster and Kathy works at Akron Brass/Idex Corp.



They postponed a trip to Destin, Florida to 2021 to celebrate.