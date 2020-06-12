Maple Grove public worship returns Sunday



Maple Grove Church of the Brethren will be opening back up this Sunday, June 14 for Sunday morning service at 10:25 a.m. All are welcome. There will be the practicing of social distancing precautions and many other safety recommendations during the service to keep everyone safe. The services also will continue to be recorded online if you are unable to attend in person. Check out their web page for more information at maplegrovecob.com.



Drive-thru communion service planned



Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center St. in Ashland, is planning for drive-thru communion service this weekend.



The community is invited to attend or watch a live-streamed service this Sunday, June 14, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Worshippers then will be invited to drive-through the Trinity parking lot to receive the sacrament of communion.



Participants should drive into the Trinity parking lot from West Walnut Street and proceed in line to the Center Street exit. Signs will be posted and parking lot attendants will be on duty to guide the flow of traffic. Food bank items and offering envelopes also may be donated along the way.



Preparations have been made that meet or exceed current health guidelines, however there have been many times in Christian history when the faithful have not been able to share the sacrament. The community is invited to watch or listen to the worship service, but are not required to partake of communion.



Three other public services also will be held on Saturday Folk Service at 5:30 p.m. and the two 10:45 services on Sunday morning. More information on live-streaming and radio broadcasts and other podcasts during the week are available on the church website www.trinityashland.org