Dennis and JoEllen (Price) Smalley of Ashland are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.



They were married June 13, 1970 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ashland.



Dennis is a graduate of Ashland University and in sales for Applied Laser Technologies and JoEllen retired from HNCO after 25 years now works part time at Trinity Lutheran Church.



Their children are Chad (Shannon) Smalley of Richmond, Virginia, Sean (Marcy) Smalley of Cincinnati and Shana (Don) Newton of Chippewa Lake. They have seven grandchildren.



To celebrate the milestone they are planning a family trip.