Helen Giffen was born to Stewart and Mabel Giffen during a surprise snowstorm in April of 1920. While her sister, Evelyn (9) was very excited about it, her brother Ralph (6) said, "You said there would be a surprise! I don’t want a sister; I want a new roll for the (player) piano!"



The three children attended the two-room grade school in Moreland but there was no high school. The decision was eventually made that Evelyn, who wanted desperately to become a nurse, would move in with her grandparents who lived in a large home on 11 acres at the top of Madison Hill and attend Wooster High School. During the years between high school and completion of Evelyn’s nursing training, the health of the grandparents deteriorated and their home was left vacant. Stewart and Mabel then decided to move into the grandparents’ home in Wooster and Ralph and Helen made the three-mile walk each day to complete high school in Wooster.



Eventually Helen’s father and mother decided the house was too big for them alone and Stewart (part-time carpenter) transformed the big house into two apartments – one upstairs and one downstairs. The 11 acres was subdivided into smaller lots and Giffen Drive became its own little subdivision. Three of the lots were set aside for Evelyn, Ralph and Helen by their father who eventually built homes for them on those lots.



The Christmas after graduation in 1938 Helen married Chester W. Franks, the love of her life, and they moved into the recently vacated apartment in the old main house. They furnished their little home with items from the Sears & Roebuck catalog. Chester, known to all as Chet, worked at Tyler Grain and Feed and Helen worked at the Wooster Egg Auction. Their first child, Janet, was born in 1941 just as World War II was building up. When Chet returned from the war three years later, they had a son, Mike (now decesased), and moved into the home Helen’s father had built for them.



Chet and Helen worked at several jobs in the early years and soon Chet settled at the Bauer Ladder for 38 years and Rubbermaid for 12. Helen took on positions at Regal Ware, Toy Craft, Wallace Electric and eventually worked at Freedlanders – first part time and eventually as a full-time buyer – for a total of 30 years.



A very big decision eventually came when they decided the home in which they had raised their family on Giffen Drive was getting too big and they wanted to scale back a little. They purchased a condo in Wooster. That is where Helen lived for 30 years, 18 of them after the death of her devoted husband Chet. She now lives at The Avenue assisted living facility and is surrounded by many of the beautiful things that she and Chet bought together in their long and happy marriage of 65 years. Helen turns 100 years old on April 29, a phenomenon recognized with awe by her daughter and son-in-law, her daughter-in-law, her two grandsons and their wives and her four grandchildren.



Helen has been a member of the Wooster Methodist Church for 87 years and each night she thanks the Lord for all the days – some good, some bad – but every one filled with love, laughter and some tears. While her family would like to hold a party of her loved ones and friends, the current health crisis makes that impossible. Helen looks forward with her usual optimistic view to the celebration they will hold when this crisis is over.