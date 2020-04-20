It is hard to believe that we can start seriously thinking about planting seeds in our gardens. On second thought I have been getting tired with not being outside and working in the garden.



Last week my daughter asked me a great question, which I had hoped she would have asked some time ago, but nevertheless she asked. I also drove through some snow on the way home on Wednesday and Thursday.



One of the perennial questions came up, and it was what can I do about my brown thumb? I want a garden and I have a brown thumb. There really are very few easy solutions to this sort of a question.



Many brown thumb gardens have challenges for the area in that the only thing that can help them grow anything in the garden is the regular application of granular and liquid fertilizers.



This is not how it’s supposed to work. Before we were able to produce the granular nitrogen fertilizer after World War II, we use to spread compost over our gardens and work the compost into the soil.



When our pioneer forefathers came over here from Europe, I remember the story about Native Americans telling the pilgrims about how to make mounds of soil and sticking a dead fish in each of the mounds to help the corn grow. That sort of idea actually does work. It’s called a Three Sisters planting.



As everyone who reads my column already knows my first recommendation is to come out and take a look at the soil. I’m starting to feel better.



This coming week I may actually have a chance to look at the ground so that I can get away from long distance diagnostics.



Let us all do something really unusual this season and keep a record of the work we do, all the insects and diseases we see, the plants we try to grow, the problems we see, and the dates that we see everything. For instance if you find that a particular insect started to appear at a particular date, then start treating your garden a week before you first saw them then there would be a better chance that the damage that insect would cause could be under control next year. Problem is that this record is one year off. No time like the present for getting this journal started.



Next big thing for this question is to have a starting point. We need to do a test to find out what you have in your backyard. Soil structure will give us an idea on how to improve the soil so that you can actually begin to grow some vegetables in your backyard. Here is a short laundry list of the questions that need answered. What are the proportions of soil types that you have as in percentage of clay, loam, and sand? How much organic matter do you have in the soil? Are there any insects, worms, or microscopic life in the soil? What nutrient levels are you at with regards to nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium? You should also find out the pH of the soil and how acidic or base the soil is. Let’s keep in mind that this is a start and that at least annually for a few years we should take a look at these issues. This would be a first entry in your garden journal.



Once you have discovered what your garden needs, begin adding the nutrients. I have added a variety of soil mixes to my gardens over the years ranging from mushroom compost to leaf mould compost, and Incredisol. In the spring when the plants are growing the fastest, you want extra nitrogen and calcium, so the plants can grow stronger. If your light in phosphorus or potassium, add them back. Most of the time the compost is enough. There are many different types of organic fertilizers. One of my favorites is a humectant that actually begins to bring life back to the soil. This is only a beginning to be able to understand how to grow a good garden this year.



On your stroll through your garden inside, outside, or checking out the birds, email at ewlarson546@yahoo.com if you have some problems, and I shall try to help. My website is www.ohiohealthyfoodcooperative.org where you can leave comments.



— Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.